The latest data and analysis from ARLA Propertymark has revealed that the number of tenants experiencing rent increases fell to 14% during May – the lowest on record as landlords take the brunt of the pandemic.

According to research, many landlords have chosen not to increase rents in an effort to recognise the financial difficulties facing many tenants as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

As a result, the number of tenants experiencing rent increases fell to 14% in May – the lowest since records began. This is compared to more than two in five agents witnessing landlords increasing rent in February before lockdown began. This was also a large decrease compared to May 2019, when 45% of tenants experienced an increase in rent.

Similarly, more tenants have been successful when asking for a rent reduction, with the number of tenants negotiating rent reductions increasing to 2.5% in May – the highest since March 2019 when the success rate was 2.9%.

As a result of the housing market pause, landlords were unable to show prospective tenants’ new properties and therefore, the average time properties were empty between tenancies increased to five weeks in May. This is the longest time properties have remained void between tenancies since records began as agents and landlords were unable to operate as normal between 23rd March and 13th May.



The number of new prospective tenants fell to 70 per branch in May, compared to 82 in February. However, the level of pent-up demand during lockdown meant that despite the overall fall, this is still the highest level on record for the month of May since records began, with 60 new tenants registered in May 2018, and 69 in May 2019.