Figures from buy-to-let lender Mortgages for Business show 30% of its investors are remortgaging with a view to expanding their portfolio. Many are looking to build a war chest, to snap up cheap properties in the event of a house price crash.

Good luck to them, but that isn’t what I would do. Even if house prices fall I suspect the drop will be less than people think, as demand for homes is high. Existing owners are reluctant to sell at a loss, unless they have no choice. Property is expensive.