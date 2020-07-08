Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
Вкладчик1234 написав:change_pm, меня хватило на 5-7 минут. Российские "имперцы" такие же, как и украинские
"геостратеги", блдь
Много ума не надо, чтоб понять и сказать что у нас (как и у них) не элита, а Ылита
Бацька буде Гетьманом, а Куйов обл. ценром Літовського княжества. Буде Малоросія і Новоросія під протерактрм Росії, но ето буде два разних недогосударства. Днєпр і Запоріжжя воссоєдінняться з ОРДЛО. Одесса буде портофранко. Турція роспадеться. Але тоді Одесса не буде портофранко. Угорщина стане Австроугорщиною але без Австрії. Румунія зникне разом з молдаванами. Суми і Харьков, не понятно. В Полтаві будуть неонацики рецензувати укромову і викреслювати галицький новояз. Галіція приєднається до Польщі, але Польщею не стане. Тимешенка поняла! Решта иліти тупі.
Вопщем, чувак був заморожений в Славянську в 2014 і у 2020 розморозили і випустили в ефір. Як Фрай в Футурамі.
Розглядаючи можливості ремоут ворк, я дуже не хотів би, щоб починались такі розмови, але вони ...пі....вже почались.
Facebook announced in May that up to half its workforce is likely to be working from home within the next five to 10 years. There is one caveat: staff salaries could be adjusted to align with the cost of living in their chosen location, meaning potential pay cuts for those considering moving away from its expensive Palo Alto base and other global hubs. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told staff via video that the change will come into effect from January. “We’ll adjust salary to your location at that point . . . There’ll be severe ramifications for people who are not honest about this,” he added. Workplace messaging company Slack has announced a similar move, while fellow California-based Twitter and mobile payments company Square are yet to confirm whether they will follow Facebook’s lead — but has the social media platform set a wider precedent for the sector as companies look to cut costs?
Salaries can vary significantly across the US. According to census data, the median household income in California in 2018 was an estimated $75,000, compared with $58,700 in neighbouring Nevada and $54,500 in the Midwest state of Missouri. Within California, San Francisco’s median was $107,900 compared with $72,600 in Los Angeles. Facebook — which employs nearly 50,000 full-time employees worldwide — suggests the move is simply an extension of current practice. “We have always used a market-based approach to compensation, meaning that we pay in line with the common market practice in each location where we operate. This is our current practice, and has been for years. It applies to all workers, including remote workers,” a Facebook spokesperson says.
З іншого боку, це розмова про американський ринок, якщо буде можлива віддалена робота на американську компанію, сидячи в Тернополі чи у Львові, то середня американська зряплата можливо буде і нічого собі так?
Востаннє редагувалось change_pm в Чет 09 лип, 2020 11:00, всього редагувалось 1 раз.
Британські фіскальні стимули, щоб підтримати економіку. До 30 млрд фунтів!
Зниження ПДВ на хоспіталіті, бонус для роботодавців, знижка для відвідуючих ресторани, а про відміну гербового податку я вже писав.
Ось, як треба робити, а не по зеленські...
“Chancellor Sunak announced a fresh package of fiscal stimulus measures to bolster the recovery, which could be worth up to £30 billion in total. In terms of the main announcements, the biggest is potentially the job retention bonus, whereby employers who bring back furloughed workers can qualify for a £1,000 bonus per employee, provided certain conditions are met. In theory, if all 9.4 million furloughed jobs were retained, then this could be worth £9.4 billion.”
“The other main highlights include a temporary 9-month VAT cut from 20% to 5% for hospitality, accommodation and attractions, as well as a temporary Stamp Duty cut (the tax paid on home purchases) that will see the threshold rise to from £12K to £500K up to the end of March. And finally, though it was far from the costliest measure announced, one of the most headline-grabbing was an ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme whereby diners will get a 50% discount of up to £10 per head when eating out, valid Monday to Wednesday throughout August.”
change_pm написав:З іншошо боку, це розмова про американський ринок, якщо буде можлива віддалена робота на американську компанію, сидячи в Тернополі чи у Львові, то середня американська зряплата можливо буде і нічого собі так?
Кто будет рабам на галерах платить "среднюю американскую зарплату"? Если это "тернопольский раб" - то основное его конкурентное преимущество - относительная дешевизна А "белый НЕраб" вряд ли переедет в условный Тернополь со своей зарплатой
Я сомневаюсь, что для фейсбука это настолько просто, и интересно, чтоб оформлять тернопольских рабов на "средние американские зарплаты". Скорее всего схема с галерами сохранится, соответственно основной профит будет оседать не у рабов