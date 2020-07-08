“Chancellor Sunak announced a fresh package of fiscal stimulus measures to bolster the recovery, which could be worth up to £30 billion in total. In terms of the main announcements, the biggest is potentially the job retention bonus, whereby employers who bring back furloughed workers can qualify for a £1,000 bonus per employee, provided certain conditions are met. In theory, if all 9.4 million furloughed jobs were retained, then this could be worth £9.4 billion.”



“The other main highlights include a temporary 9-month VAT cut from 20% to 5% for hospitality, accommodation and attractions, as well as a temporary Stamp Duty cut (the tax paid on home purchases) that will see the threshold rise to from £12K to £500K up to the end of March. And finally, though it was far from the costliest measure announced, one of the most headline-grabbing was an ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme whereby diners will get a 50% discount of up to £10 per head when eating out, valid Monday to Wednesday throughout August.”