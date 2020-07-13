RSS
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
Вів 14 лип, 2020 08:45

Гонконгський вплив на ЮК

Дивіться, яка цікава інформація! Вже є ріст запитів на нерухомість. Зрозуміло, що не всі 3 млн людей переїдуть, але якщо навіть %25-30 переїдуть, це зробить великий бум на ринку нерухомості, на якому і так недостатньо нового доступного житла.
Зображення
Mohamad Nasir, a U.K.-based investment consultant at NPP Investments, said there’s been a spike in the number of inquiries from Hong Kong about its properties in Manchester. “We’ve probably seen a 200% increase in the past week alone,” he said.
While he usually works with Hong Kong clients who are primarily seeking investment properties, Nasir said he’s now getting less inquiries about rental income and receiving more questions about lifestyle and immigration.
“They’re saying, ‘I’m looking to invest, but also I’m potentially looking to move over as well — within the next six months to 12 months,’” he added.
His firm is just one of many seeing a surge in demand from a widening demographic of Hong Kongers.
“A lot of the wealthy, wealthy Hong Kongers already have a footprint in the U.K. and they’ve already started some of that displacement of capital or diversification of capital outside of Hong Kong,” said James Dempsey, Asia sales director at BuyAssociation, an investment consultancy specializing in the U.K. market.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/13/propert ... w-law.html
