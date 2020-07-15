Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
Дивіться, яка цікава інформація! Вже є ріст запитів на нерухомість. Зрозуміло, що не всі 3 млн людей переїдуть, але якщо навіть %25-30 переїдуть, це зробить великий бум на ринку нерухомості, на якому і так недостатньо нового доступного житла.
Mohamad Nasir, a U.K.-based investment consultant at NPP Investments, said there’s been a spike in the number of inquiries from Hong Kong about its properties in Manchester. “We’ve probably seen a 200% increase in the past week alone,” he said. While he usually works with Hong Kong clients who are primarily seeking investment properties, Nasir said he’s now getting less inquiries about rental income and receiving more questions about lifestyle and immigration. “They’re saying, ‘I’m looking to invest, but also I’m potentially looking to move over as well — within the next six months to 12 months,’” he added. His firm is just one of many seeing a surge in demand from a widening demographic of Hong Kongers. “A lot of the wealthy, wealthy Hong Kongers already have a footprint in the U.K. and they’ve already started some of that displacement of capital or diversification of capital outside of Hong Kong,” said James Dempsey, Asia sales director at BuyAssociation, an investment consultancy specializing in the U.K. market.
В начале карантина начал искать недорогой дом в Ап-Стейте, в результате, был найден вариант в 2 часах езды а/м от его места проживания в НЙ. Ценник был выставлен в 98 куе. Было понимание, что кризис будет долгим и глубоким, поэтому знакомый "запасся попкорном" и высиживал в засаде ожидая снижения цены. Месяц дом простоял на маркете, второй, третий... Как вдруг! По дому появляется пендинг, андер контракт и солд. Цена сделки ...50 куе
Імхо, флай, але основне там ось це:
rjkz написав:В связи с выше перечисленным, принято решение о перепрофилировании Эмпайр Стейт Билдинга из делового в жилое!
Ось це поламає ринок
зі. Але яка тобі різниця! Ти ж гравець зовсім іншого гатунку!
Це я лишив на закуску
Я от дивився відосики, деякі закидував на фінанс, то там крім мінімалізма, і фінансової незалежності, FIRE, ще є про tini housing, це або щось подібне на жилий вагончик, або про тренд мініапертментів (кавалірки) в центрі міста замість будинків в субурбії.
Відосики досить старі, але тенденції передбачили.
Ще там про безумовний дохід. Що теж незабаром побачим.
Retail’s Pre-Covid Cracks While the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to the real estate world, it has also exacerbated cracks that were already present. Retail is the starkest example of this. Before Covid-19, New York City retail was already marked by vacancies and availability. Reportedly, availability was up to 20% in Manhattan, while the city’s Department of Small Business Services reported in May 2019 that 8.9% of storefronts across the city were empty, major upticks from figures traditionally.
“In Brooklyn, you could walk down major retail corridors, such as Smith and Court Streets, Metropolitan Avenue, Fifth Avenue, Vanderbilt Avenue or Fulton Street and see the ‘For Rent’ signs for yourself,” says Sean Kelly, senior director of investment sales for Ariel Property Advisors, my company. “Retail in New York was already trying to figure out what the next five years was going to look like, and then Covid happened.” High retail rent pricing, particularly along major corridors, didn’t mean that leases weren’t getting signed, necessarily, as the vacancy rates belied the rising stock of retail square footage across the city, but the rising rents have made it difficult for local small businesses to survive once the ink is dry on the leases. Still, many spaces have suffered multi-year vacancies as some owners are holding on for national chains that could meet the high dollars per square foot. “Investors underwrote top-of-the-market rents and pitched the investment opportunity to their capital partners. In turn, banks underwrote the assets using high watermark rents and provided financing accordingly,” says Kelly. “These investors were having trouble leasing space pre-Covid and had to explain to the capital partners that they were not going to hit the projected rents. Now, Covid puts them in an even worse position.”