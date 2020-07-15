RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 91929394
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 14 лип, 2020 08:45

Гонконгський вплив на ЮК

Дивіться, яка цікава інформація! Вже є ріст запитів на нерухомість. Зрозуміло, що не всі 3 млн людей переїдуть, але якщо навіть %25-30 переїдуть, це зробить великий бум на ринку нерухомості, на якому і так недостатньо нового доступного житла.
Зображення
Mohamad Nasir, a U.K.-based investment consultant at NPP Investments, said there’s been a spike in the number of inquiries from Hong Kong about its properties in Manchester. “We’ve probably seen a 200% increase in the past week alone,” he said.
While he usually works with Hong Kong clients who are primarily seeking investment properties, Nasir said he’s now getting less inquiries about rental income and receiving more questions about lifestyle and immigration.
“They’re saying, ‘I’m looking to invest, but also I’m potentially looking to move over as well — within the next six months to 12 months,’” he added.
His firm is just one of many seeing a surge in demand from a widening demographic of Hong Kongers.
“A lot of the wealthy, wealthy Hong Kongers already have a footprint in the U.K. and they’ve already started some of that displacement of capital or diversification of capital outside of Hong Kong,” said James Dempsey, Asia sales director at BuyAssociation, an investment consultancy specializing in the U.K. market.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/13/propert ... w-law.html
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 1616
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 28 раз.
Подякували: 353 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 14 лип, 2020 10:20

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

https://forum.finance.ua/viewtopic.php?p=5013395#p5013395
В начале карантина начал искать недорогой дом в Ап-Стейте, в результате, был найден вариант в 2 часах езды а/м от его места проживания в НЙ. Ценник был выставлен в 98 куе. Было понимание, что кризис будет долгим и глубоким, поэтому знакомый "запасся попкорном" и высиживал в засаде ожидая снижения цены. Месяц дом простоял на маркете, второй, третий... Как вдруг! По дому появляется пендинг, андер контракт и солд. Цена сделки ...50 куе
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 20526
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1132 раз.
Подякували: 1453 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 14 лип, 2020 11:07

  flyman написав:https://forum.finance.ua/viewtopic.php?p=5013395#p5013395
В начале карантина начал искать недорогой дом в Ап-Стейте, в результате, был найден вариант в 2 часах езды а/м от его места проживания в НЙ. Ценник был выставлен в 98 куе. Было понимание, что кризис будет долгим и глубоким, поэтому знакомый "запасся попкорном" и высиживал в засаде ожидая снижения цены. Месяц дом простоял на маркете, второй, третий... Как вдруг! По дому появляется пендинг, андер контракт и солд. Цена сделки ...50 куе

Імхо, флай, але основне там ось це:
  rjkz написав:В связи с выше перечисленным, принято решение о перепрофилировании Эмпайр Стейт Билдинга из делового в жилое!

Ось це поламає ринок :(

зі. Але яка тобі різниця! Ти ж гравець зовсім іншого гатунку!
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 1616
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 28 раз.
Подякували: 353 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 14 лип, 2020 13:00

  change_pm написав:
  flyman написав:https://forum.finance.ua/viewtopic.php?p=5013395#p5013395
В начале карантина начал искать недорогой дом в Ап-Стейте, в результате, был найден вариант в 2 часах езды а/м от его места проживания в НЙ. Ценник был выставлен в 98 куе. Было понимание, что кризис будет долгим и глубоким, поэтому знакомый "запасся попкорном" и высиживал в засаде ожидая снижения цены. Месяц дом простоял на маркете, второй, третий... Как вдруг! По дому появляется пендинг, андер контракт и солд. Цена сделки ...50 куе

Імхо, флай, але основне там ось це:
  rjkz написав:В связи с выше перечисленным, принято решение о перепрофилировании Эмпайр Стейт Билдинга из делового в жилое!

Ось це поламає ринок :(

зі. Але яка тобі різниця! Ти ж гравець зовсім іншого гатунку!


Це я лишив на закуску :)

Я от дивився відосики, деякі закидував на фінанс, то там крім мінімалізма, і фінансової незалежності, FIRE, ще є про tini housing, це або щось подібне на
жилий вагончик, або про тренд мініапертментів (кавалірки) в центрі міста замість будинків в субурбії.

Відосики досить старі, але тенденції передбачили.

Ще там про безумовний дохід. Що теж незабаром побачим.
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 20526
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1132 раз.
Подякували: 1453 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 16 лип, 2020 09:36

How Retail Can Redefine The Tenant-Landlord Relationship Aft

непогана стаття про майбутне рітейла в НЙ, а також дані до Ковіду.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/shimonshku ... ffbc5e6c61

Retail’s Pre-Covid Cracks
While the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to the real estate world, it has also exacerbated cracks that were already present. Retail is the starkest example of this. Before Covid-19, New York City retail was already marked by vacancies and availability. Reportedly, availability was up to 20% in Manhattan, while the city’s Department of Small Business Services reported in May 2019 that 8.9% of storefronts across the city were empty, major upticks from figures traditionally.

“In Brooklyn, you could walk down major retail corridors, such as Smith and Court Streets, Metropolitan Avenue, Fifth Avenue, Vanderbilt Avenue or Fulton Street and see the ‘For Rent’ signs for yourself,” says Sean Kelly, senior director of investment sales for Ariel Property Advisors, my company. “Retail in New York was already trying to figure out what the next five years was going to look like, and then Covid happened.”
High retail rent pricing, particularly along major corridors, didn’t mean that leases weren’t getting signed, necessarily, as the vacancy rates belied the rising stock of retail square footage across the city, but the rising rents have made it difficult for local small businesses to survive once the ink is dry on the leases. Still, many spaces have suffered multi-year vacancies as some owners are holding on for national chains that could meet the high dollars per square foot.
“Investors underwrote top-of-the-market rents and pitched the investment opportunity to their capital partners. In turn, banks underwrote the assets using high watermark rents and provided financing accordingly,” says Kelly. “These investors were having trouble leasing space pre-Covid and had to explain to the capital partners that they were not going to hit the projected rents. Now, Covid puts them in an even worse position.”
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 1616
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 28 раз.
Подякували: 353 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 91929394
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: San1t і 3 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Купуємо для себе, а не в ОРЕНДУ, закордонну нерухомість 1 ... 669, 670, 671
akurt » П'ят 06 кві, 2018 21:50
6706 788450
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Чет 16 лип, 2020 07:56
akurt
Купуємо для здачі в ОРЕНДУ Львівську Нерухомість! 1 ... 526, 527, 528
Долярчик » Сер 17 січ, 2018 13:21
5274 572414
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 15 лип, 2020 22:21
Львівський БатяР
Ціни на курортну нерухомість в Європі: скільки можна заробит
Модератор » Сер 17 чер, 2020 12:49
5 3933
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 15 лип, 2020 21:34
Мизантрóп

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Альфа-Банк (87671)
16.07.2020 09:41
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.