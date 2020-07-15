Retail’s Pre-Covid Cracks While the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to the real estate world, it has also exacerbated cracks that were already present. Retail is the starkest example of this. Before Covid-19, New York City retail was already marked by vacancies and availability. Reportedly, availability was up to 20% in Manhattan, while the city’s Department of Small Business Services reported in May 2019 that 8.9% of storefronts across the city were empty , major upticks from figures traditionally.

“In Brooklyn, you could walk down major retail corridors, such as Smith and Court Streets, Metropolitan Avenue, Fifth Avenue, Vanderbilt Avenue or Fulton Street and see the ‘For Rent’ signs for yourself,” says Sean Kelly, senior director of investment sales for Ariel Property Advisors, my company. “Retail in New York was already trying to figure out what the next five years was going to look like, and then Covid happened.”

High retail rent pricing, particularly along major corridors, didn’t mean that leases weren’t getting signed, necessarily, as the vacancy rates belied the rising stock of retail square footage across the city, but the rising rents have made it difficult for local small businesses to survive once the ink is dry on the leases. Still, many spaces have suffered multi-year vacancies as some owners are holding on for national chains that could meet the high dollars per square foot.

“Investors underwrote top-of-the-market rents and pitched the investment opportunity to their capital partners. In turn, banks underwrote the assets using high watermark rents and provided financing accordingly,” says Kelly. “These investors were having trouble leasing space pre-Covid and had to explain to the capital partners that they were not going to hit the projected rents. Now, Covid puts them in an even worse position.”