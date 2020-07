Merseyside's property market has been turned on its head by the coronavirus crisis, with the easing of lockdown bringing a sudden surge in demand.

The housing market in England reopened on May 13 - and there was uncertainty among estate agents and buyers alike as to how the industry would truly be affected by the continued pandemic.



While some anticipated the ongoing crisis would dampen the mood for moving, the opposite actually turned out to be true, with a huge surge in demand across the board.

Everyone from first time buyers spurred on to save during lockdown right up to house hunters looking for properties in the £1 million bracket all seem keen to move.

According to property website Zoopla, the asking price of houses sold in June across the country went up by 7 per cent compared to last year.

They attributed the increase to less supply and elevated demand as the market returned.