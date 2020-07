These are difficult times for anyone who wants to buy a home. Despite the government’s attempt to reinvigorate the market with a temporary stamp-duty holiday on properties costing up to £500,000 in England and Northern Ireland, unless you have a large deposit you could face a struggle. During the crisis lenders have pulled mortgages, with those for borrowers with small deposits disappearing fastest. Some of the big banks and building societies have started to return to the market – last week saw 90% deals launched by Coventry building society and Metro Bank, and, from Monday, Nationwide building society will also be offering them.

Since lockdown, the number of mortgages on the market has plummeted by almost half. Most deals that have gone are those where buyers need a deposit of 5% or 10%. According to financial data firm Moneyfacts, in March there were 779 products for borrowers with a 10% deposit, while the figure is now closer to 70. For those with 5% deposits, the options are even narrower – in March there were 391, now just 14, and many of those are specialist products, says Eleanor Williams from Moneyfacts.

With little choice at 90%, borrowers have needed to be on the ball to get their hands on the few mortgages that are available.

Coventry building society came back into the 90% mortgage market early last week, but not for long – it took applications for the deals between 8am on Tuesday and 8pm on Wednesday, saying the flash sale was to ensure good customer service.

Other lenders are taking a different approach to rationing mortgages. HSBC has been offering 90% home loans throughout the crisis but, since April, has limited the number of applications it accepts each day. “A small number of lenders cannot take all the business at higher loan-to-values and hence this action has been necessary,” says the bank. “We will, of course, continue to review the situation regularly and hope it isn’t too long before the market returns closer to normal.”

Nationwide building society will return to the high loan-to-value mortgage market from 20 July, with a 90% mortgage for first-time buyers. It’s re-entry is expected to be a game-changer. It has promised not to limit the number of mortgages available each day, and, as the country’s largest building society, should have more capacity to cope than smaller lenders. Metro Bank, too, has put its 90% home loans on more general release, and is not restricting them to new borrowers.