Here’s one such idea, from Michael Johnson, a former banker and actuary, in a paper for the Social Market Foundation thinktank: introduce a capital gains tax on primary residences.

A seller, or an estate if the last owner has died, would pay a percentage of the difference between the price at which a property was bought and the price at which it is sold. Levied at a rate of 10%, and assuming houses rise in value by only 1% a year, the tax would raise £421bn over 25 years for the Treasury, calculates Johnson.



It’s also politically toxic, of course, since a suggestion of a wealth tax on home-owning older voters (which is what this is, in essence) always creates a storm. Others will fret about the effect of house prices, another landmine for politicians.

Yet the list of virtues is long. It starts with fairness. “Unearned gains on property are a better target for new taxes than workers’ earned income,” argues the SMF, a sentiment that, in today’s world, stands a good chance of commanding broad electoral appeal. Even the beneficiaries of 30 years of house price inflation should be able to see that the UK’s current debt-to-GDP ratio of 100%, if unaddressed, is a burden on the young. One of these years, buyers of gilts may demand some interest on their government IOUs.



In the end, there are only two places a hard-up chancellor can go to raise large sums slowly – pensions and property. The former presents even more political pitfalls, so the £5.1tn of wealth that is estimated to sit in home equity looks an easier place to hunt for tax reforms that will truly move the dial. In practice, one suspects Rishi Sunak won’t go near this territory. But he should.