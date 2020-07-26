RSS
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 26 лип, 2020 21:02

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

https://www.gov.uk/tax-uk-income-live-abroad/personal-allowance
А она готовила борщ и думала к какому именно пункту относится такс фри верного оруженосца Санчо Панса, никак он тайный работник правительства её величества Королевы )))
stm
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 27 лип, 2020 14:21

Класна стаття!

One in 10 born in 1980s to inherit more than half average lifetime earnings

Report shows wealth passed down in the UK now determines how well-off people will become
https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/ ... e-earnings

As many as one in 10 of UK adults born in the 1980s will inherit more than half as much money from their parents as the average person earns in a lifetime, according to a new report by one of the nation’s leading economics thinktanks.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies said wealth passed down from one generation to the next was fast-becoming the most important determinant of how well-off people will become.
The IFS report found that on average, the inheritances of adults born in the 1980s will be worth as much as 14% of their overall lifetime earnings from work, compared to 8% for people born in the 1960s.
The thinktank found the median inheritance for those born in the 1980s is estimated to be £136,000, compared to £107,000 for those born in the 1970s and £66,000 for those born in the 1960s. This represents a more than doubling in the size of inheritances, at a time when incomes have barely risen for young adults compared to previous generations.
The IFS said people born in the 1980s had accumulated no more wealth than adults born in the 1970s had done by the same age, but that their parents were 40% better-off in comparison.

Статя шикарна, статистика неприємна! Звичайно для тих, чиї батьки нічого не робили і не інвестували.
Один з 10 англійців успадкує більше половини грошей, які середньостатистичний англієць заробить за все життя :!:

Також цікаво, що за 40-60 років (з 60х років донині) виросла сумма накопичень в Британії :!:
change_pm
 
