The Covid-19 pandemic recession will see UK rents drop by at least 5% until 2024, costing UK landlords £5.7bn in income, proptech rental service Home Made has predicted.

London will be the most impacted region, seeing £3.9bn in losses for landlords – with Westminster, Tower Hamlets and Wandsworth being hit the worst.



Asaf Navot, founder and chief executive of Home Made, said: “Landlords across the UK need to brace themselves for reduced returns.

“In a recession, renters with tighter budgets are less inclined to take a risk and move homes due to reduced disposable income and increased job market uncertainty which drives rents down – and the Covid-19 recession looks likely to hit harder than any in living memory.

“Landlords can protect themselves by acting fast and securing longer term tenancies with their current renters, or alternatively by reacting quickly to the pent-up demand on the new rental market following lockdown.