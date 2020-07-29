RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 95969798
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 29 лип, 2020 15:17

А що буде з рентом?

Цікава ситуація - коронакриза вийме з кишень лендлордів 5.7 млрд фунтів до 24 року.
Очікується, що мінімім теперішний рент впаде на 5% до 24 року.

Цікаво, що одночасно очікується ріст цін на нерухомість + падіння рентних ставок, і все це до 24 року.

Скажу так - побачимо :!:

Covid-19 to wipe out £5.7bn of landlord rental income by 2024
https://www.propertywire.com/news/covid ... e-by-2024/
The Covid-19 pandemic recession will see UK rents drop by at least 5% until 2024, costing UK landlords £5.7bn in income, proptech rental service Home Made has predicted.
London will be the most impacted region, seeing £3.9bn in losses for landlords – with Westminster, Tower Hamlets and Wandsworth being hit the worst.

Asaf Navot, founder and chief executive of Home Made, said: “Landlords across the UK need to brace themselves for reduced returns.
“In a recession, renters with tighter budgets are less inclined to take a risk and move homes due to reduced disposable income and increased job market uncertainty which drives rents down – and the Covid-19 recession looks likely to hit harder than any in living memory.
“Landlords can protect themselves by acting fast and securing longer term tenancies with their current renters, or alternatively by reacting quickly to the pent-up demand on the new rental market following lockdown.
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 1701
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 44 раз.
Подякували: 369 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 лип, 2020 08:22

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

Новини з будівництва в Солфорді - повільно, але впевнено просувається.

Будівництво поруч з каналом, можна мати каяк, і не так, як у Рибальському, а просто з балкона стрибати в канал і гребти :)

https://youtu.be/1iHc3r6OOoE
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 1701
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 44 раз.
Подякували: 369 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 95969798
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 7 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Купуємо для себе, а не в ОРЕНДУ, закордонну нерухомість 1 ... 689, 690, 691
akurt » П'ят 06 кві, 2018 21:50
6902 814154
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Чет 30 лип, 2020 08:29
Frant
Купуємо для здачі в ОРЕНДУ Львівську Нерухомість! 1 ... 530, 531, 532
Долярчик » Сер 17 січ, 2018 13:21
5314 579583
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 29 лип, 2020 07:57
Долярчик
Ціни на курортну нерухомість в Європі: скільки можна заробит
Модератор » Сер 17 чер, 2020 12:49
5 4134
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 15 лип, 2020 21:34
Мизантрóп

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Monobank (19836)
30.07.2020 08:28
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.