  #<1 ... 96979899
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 04 сер, 2020 10:42

  Frant написав:Рекомендую купити житло в Центральній Африці.
Штучний інтелект не скоро добереться туди.
На цьому - дозвольте відкланятись.

Рекомендую ознайомитись з інвестиційною рекомендацією нашого експерта від 22 грудня 2019 року.

Хтось вклався в Африку?
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 1740
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 49 раз.
Подякували: 388 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 04 сер, 2020 14:36

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

Отримав повядомлення на пошту :)
Є бажаючи вкластись в РП? Пропонують знижки...

Зображення
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 1740
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 49 раз.
Подякували: 388 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 04 сер, 2020 14:55

Recessions are awful for young people

Почитайте
https://www.theguardian.com/business/co ... s-under-35
When I enrolled in university in 1990, my prospects were good. At that time about 76% of all 20- to 24-year-olds had a job and nearly two-thirds of those in their early 20s were working full time.
By the time I graduated, the recession had happened and just 69% of those in their early 20s had a job and only 55% were employed full time. It was not until 2006 that as many people in their early 20s had a job as was the case in 1990.
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 1740
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 49 раз.
Подякували: 388 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 04 сер, 2020 15:04

По посиланню є відео посадки літака на острові Св.Елени. Одного з найбільш далеких і недосяжних закордоних островів ЮК.

https://www.flightradar24.com/blog/tita ... -airports/
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 1740
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 49 раз.
Подякували: 388 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 06 сер, 2020 16:18

  change_pm написав:Отримав повядомлення на пошту :)
Є бажаючи вкластись в РП? Пропонують знижки...

Зображення

Шо по чем?
lejko_vit
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 53
З нами з: 07.10.17
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 8 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 06 сер, 2020 20:50

  lejko_vit написав:
  change_pm написав:Отримав повядомлення на пошту :)
Є бажаючи вкластись в РП? Пропонують знижки...

Зображення

Шо по чем?

В середньому 2 тис ойро за метр бетонних стін. Не цікаво!
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 1740
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 49 раз.
Подякували: 388 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 06 сер, 2020 22:03

Варшава? В каком виде сдают?
lejko_vit
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 53
З нами з: 07.10.17
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 8 раз.
 
Профіль
