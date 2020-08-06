When I enrolled in university in 1990, my prospects were good. At that time about 76% of all 20- to 24-year-olds had a job and nearly two-thirds of those in their early 20s were working full time.

By the time I graduated, the recession had happened and just 69% of those in their early 20s had a job and only 55% were employed full time. It was not until 2006 that as many people in their early 20s had a job as was the case in 1990.