Повідомлення Додано: Вів 11 сер, 2020 09:10

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

Хорошо инвестировать в Минскую недвижимость. Очень рад победой Лукашенко. Стабильная страна- стабильная прибыль :)
Понаехал
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 11 сер, 2020 09:22

  Понаехал написав:Хорошо инвестировать в Минскую недвижимость. Очень рад победой Лукашенко. Стабильная страна- стабильная прибыль :)

Я не здивован. Ти ж совкодрочер)))
Таких багато за океаном)))

зі. Але, імхо, по Беларусі ще не все вирішено...
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 11 сер, 2020 12:26

  change_pm написав:
  Понаехал написав:Хорошо инвестировать в Минскую недвижимость. Очень рад победой Лукашенко. Стабильная страна- стабильная прибыль :)

Я не здивован. Ти ж совкодрочер)))
Таких багато за океаном)))

зі. Але, імхо, по Беларусі ще не все вирішено...

Ердоган ні разу не диктатор і Турречина збс!
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
flyman
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 11 сер, 2020 12:45

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:
  Понаехал написав:Хорошо инвестировать в Минскую недвижимость. Очень рад победой Лукашенко. Стабильная страна- стабильная прибыль :)

Я не здивован. Ти ж совкодрочер)))
Таких багато за океаном)))

зі. Але, імхо, по Беларусі ще не все вирішено...

Ердоган ні разу не диктатор і Турречина збс!

Не можу не погодитись! :lol:
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 11 сер, 2020 13:49

  change_pm написав:
  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:Я не здивован. Ти ж совкодрочер)))
Таких багато за океаном)))

зі. Але, імхо, по Беларусі ще не все вирішено...

Ердоган ні разу не диктатор і Турречина збс!

Не можу не погодитись! :lol:

подвійні стандарти:
РБ і Лукашенко - совкодрочер
Туреччина і Ердоган - няшка
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
flyman
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 11 сер, 2020 15:50

  flyman написав:подвійні стандарти:
РБ і Лукашенко - совкодрочер
Туреччина і Ердоган - няшка

Нічого схожего на подвійні стандарти!

Лукаш - з 91 року сидить на троні. Нік - останній диктатор Європи.
Ердоган - президент Туречини з серпня 2014 року.

Взагалі порівнювати не можна. Але, імхо, тобі навіть Яготинське - молоко!
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 12 сер, 2020 09:21

Чому варто мати нерухомість закордоном під оренду?

В Уєлсі збираються почати видавати кредити для орендарів, щоб вони погасили
заборгованість по оренді, яка назбиралась під час Ковіду.

Молодці! Вважаю, це правильною ініціативою, тому що лендлорду також треба купляти собі поїсти і платити комунальні.

Чекаємо тепер таку ж ініциативу в Англії!

Loans to pay off rent arrears built during the COVID-19 pandemic will now be available to tenants in Wales following a campaign by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).
The NRLA has been lobbying the Welsh Government to provide more support for landlords and tenants affected by the crisis, with a loan system one of its key asks.
Following the announcement of the new Tenancy Saver Loans, Ben Beadle, chief executive at the NRLA, said: “We are delighted the Welsh Government has listened to what we had to say and consequently adopted our proposals for a tenant loan scheme.
“These loans will help keep tenants who have been affected by coronavirus in their homes, while supporting landlords reliant on rental income to pay their own bills.
“We would advise every landlord with a tenant in arrears to make sure they are aware of the new scheme and advise any landlord in receipt of these payments to commit to working with their tenant to maintain the tenancy in the long term.”
The scheme will apply to the Private Rented Sector only, and will allow tenants to borrow money to cover the arrears they have built, with the money then paid directly to the landlord or agent.
The Government hopes the scheme will be operational from September. As yet, there is no cap on the amount that can be borrowed and the tenant will be given up to five years to repay the loan.

https://www.propertywire.com/news/landl ... -in-wales/
