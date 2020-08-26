Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
6. Банки снизили ставки по ипотеке, в среднем с 4,5 до 3,5% (эффективная ставка с учётом всех комиссий), и не все банки подняли размер первоначального взноса. С 10% собственным вкладом по прежнему кредитует 5 банков https://direct.money.pl/artykuly/porady ... asnym.html
A new report confirms what many have been talking about for weeks: There is an exodus out of San Francisco, and the numbers are staggering. Online real estate company Zillow released new statistics shining a stark light on the issue this week. Their „2020 Urban-Suburban Market Report” reveals that inventory has risen a whopping 96% year-on-year, as empty homes in the city flood the market like nowhere else in America.
В СФ в мене проперті нема, а там де є, там є величезний центр Амазон і всі місцеві з околиці там працюють. Як виявилось ставка на Амазон була непогана ))) є ризик чорної конфіскації, але сподіваюсь Байден таки зробить компенсацію. Можу взяти 10ти річні трежеріз )))
В ЮК є така можливість інвестування, як кімната в будинку для пенсіонерів. Зазвичай кімната коштує десь 65-80 тис фунтів і генерує 8-10% нет.
Вчора побачив статтю, скільки ж коштує рік проживання в такому будинку. В середньому 33 тис фунтів в рік.
The cost of residential care has risen to around £33,000 a year and in the last 20 years over 330,000 people have had to sell their home to ensure they can keep up with the payments.
In a damning indictment of the spiralling costs faced by many, nearly half of people aged over 50 with their own home think they will have to sell their property in order to be able to pay for their own care.
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said the continuing uncertainty around travel restrictions designed to halt a resurgence in coronavirus cases is causing millions of people to opt for staycations in their home countries instead. An impact assessment on the UK economy by the organisation estimates the fall in international tourist numbers could result in the amount spent dropping by 78%, or £420m a week. In a “worst-case” scenario mapped out by the WTTC, almost 3m jobs in the UK that rely on, or are supported by, the travel and tourism industry could be lost. “The lack of international travel caused by the pandemic could wipe out more than £22bn from the UK economy alone, a loss of £60m a day, from which it could take years to recover,” said Gloria Guevara, the president and chief executive of the WTTC. “It could also threaten London’s position as one of the world’s premier hubs for business and leisure travel, which could see other destinations take over.”
Скоріш би вже порєшали питання в світі з цією епідемією, краще вже економічна криза, коли хтось якось кудись їздить (хоч 50% від 2019 року), ніж 100% сидять по домам і нікуди не їздять місяцями