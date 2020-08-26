RSS
Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 26 сер, 2020 10:06

Вроцлавское агентство недвижимости Orzech Lux

Ось такі справи в Польщі з економікою і нерухомістю. Хм... Клас!

Польша, август 20. Экономика уже как после пандемии? А что с недвижимостью?
1. Пром. производство уже в июле 20 выше на 1,1% чем в июле 19
https://www.bankier.pl/wiadomosc/Produk ... 47112.html

2. Безработица уже не увеличивается, уровень 6,1%
https://www.bankier.pl/wiadomosc/GUS-St ... 49475.html

3. Розничные продажи выше на 2,7% чем год назад
https://www.bankier.pl/wiadomosc/Sprzed ... 47834.html

4. Положительное сальдо внешней торговли за первое полугодие 2020 выросло с 0,3 до 4,9 млрд евро по сравнению с первым полугодием 2019
https://www.rp.pl/Handel/200819603-Pols ... -proc.html

5. Правительство утвердило с рост минимальной зарплаты с 2600 до 2800 злотых с 1 января 2021г. (до 2024г будет 4000 злотых)
https://www.bankier.pl/wiadomosc/Placa- ... 45134.html

6. Банки снизили ставки по ипотеке, в среднем с 4,5 до 3,5% (эффективная ставка с учётом всех комиссий), и не все банки подняли размер первоначального взноса. С 10% собственным вкладом по прежнему кредитует 5 банков
https://direct.money.pl/artykuly/porady ... asnym.html

А что с недвижимостью? На фоне таких экономических данных падения не произошло, а в 5 наибольших городах даже зафиксирован небольшой рост
https://www.domiporta.pl/poradnik/7,126 ... przez.html
Повідомлень: 1917
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 58 раз.
Подякували: 419 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 26 сер, 2020 14:52

Згадав одну думку, яку вчора почув. Клікав ютуб і відкрив Політека.юа з Пальчевським здається.

Так ось він озвучив думку, що у російськомовних в Україні не було ще свого президента.
І дійсно так і є.

Моє імхо, якщо раптом почнуться розмови, що ось він - претендент в президенти, який буде захищати російськомовних в Україні. І цей претендет буде російськомовним, то ...

Зливайте нерухомість в тих містах, де 50/50, бо буде дуже боляче, т.к. унія припиниться ...
Повідомлень: 1917
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 58 раз.
Подякували: 419 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 26 сер, 2020 20:40

Пусті будинки наводнюють СФ.

https://www.sfgate.com/living-in-sf/article/2020-San-Francisco-exodus-is-real-and-historic-15484785.php

A new report confirms what many have been talking about for weeks: There is an exodus out of San Francisco, and the numbers are staggering.
Online real estate company Zillow released new statistics shining a stark light on the issue this week. Their „2020 Urban-Suburban Market Report” reveals that inventory has risen a whopping 96% year-on-year, as empty homes in the city flood the market like nowhere else in America.
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
Повідомлень: 21236
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1158 раз.
Подякували: 1535 раз.
 
2
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 26 сер, 2020 20:49

Берлін: мінус 7 тис. населення (вперше з 2003 р.)

https://www.facebook.com/1645763252367579/posts/2768820380061855/

Aktuell sind 3.762.456 Menschen mit Hauptwohnsitz in Berlin gemeldet (-7.039 zum Vorjahr).
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
Повідомлень: 21236
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1158 раз.
Подякували: 1535 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 26 сер, 2020 21:32

  change_pm написав:Згадав одну думку, яку вчора почув. Клікав ютуб і відкрив Політека.юа з Пальчевським здається.

Так ось він озвучив думку, що у російськомовних в Україні не було ще свого президента.
І дійсно так і є.

Моє імхо, якщо раптом почнуться розмови, що ось він - претендент в президенти, який буде захищати російськомовних в Україні. І цей претендет буде російськомовним, то ...

Зливайте нерухомість в тих містах, де 50/50, бо буде дуже боляче, т.к. унія припиниться ...

А , що мало ще говорит людина спонсорована Медведчуком?!
Повідомлень: 398
З нами з: 09.11.17
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 18 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 27 сер, 2020 08:36

  Bolt написав:
  change_pm написав:Згадав одну думку, яку вчора почув. Клікав ютуб і відкрив Політека.юа з Пальчевським здається.

Так ось він озвучив думку, що у російськомовних в Україні не було ще свого президента.
І дійсно так і є.

Моє імхо, якщо раптом почнуться розмови, що ось він - претендент в президенти, який буде захищати російськомовних в Україні. І цей претендет буде російськомовним, то ...

Зливайте нерухомість в тих містах, де 50/50, бо буде дуже боляче, т.к. унія припиниться ...

А , що мало ще говорит людина спонсорована Медведчуком?!

Я перший раз почув, раніш навіть не знав, яка у них повєстка дня.
Повідомлень: 1917
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 58 раз.
Подякували: 419 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 27 сер, 2020 08:40

  flyman написав:https://www.sfgate.com/living-in-sf/article/2020-San-Francisco-exodus-is-real-and-historic-15484785.php

A new report confirms what many have been talking about for weeks: There is an exodus out of San Francisco, and the numbers are staggering.
Online real estate company Zillow released new statistics shining a stark light on the issue this week. Their „2020 Urban-Suburban Market Report” reveals that inventory has risen a whopping 96% year-on-year, as empty homes in the city flood the market like nowhere else in America.

В СФ в мене проперті нема, а там де є, там є величезний центр Амазон і всі місцеві з околиці там працюють.
Як виявилось ставка на Амазон була непогана ))) є ризик чорної конфіскації, але сподіваюсь Байден таки зробить компенсацію.
Можу взяти 10ти річні трежеріз )))
Повідомлень: 1917
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 58 раз.
Подякували: 419 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 27 сер, 2020 09:19

В ЮК є така можливість інвестування, як кімната в будинку для пенсіонерів. Зазвичай кімната коштує десь 65-80 тис фунтів і генерує 8-10% нет.

Вчора побачив статтю, скільки ж коштує рік проживання в такому будинку. В середньому 33 тис фунтів в рік.
The cost of residential care has risen to around £33,000 a year and in the last 20 years over 330,000 people have had to sell their home to ensure they can keep up with the payments.

In a damning indictment of the spiralling costs faced by many, nearly half of people aged over 50 with their own home think they will have to sell their property in order to be able to pay for their own care.

Цікаво, що більше половини опитаних людей за 50, вважають, що їм доведеться продати свій будинок, щоб дозволити собі проживання з доглядом в такому будинку.
Ось тут можна прочитати більш докладно https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/mor ... rried.html

Взагалі, цей бізнес виглядає достатньо інвестиційно цікавим, щоб ДІТИ сказали ДЯКУЮ :)
Повідомлень: 1917
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 58 раз.
Подякували: 419 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 27 сер, 2020 10:34

Ось такі новини ....

The UK is forecast to lose £22bn in spending as international tourism plummets, putting almost 3m jobs at risk, according to a report./quote]
https://www.theguardian.com/business/20 ... c-covid-19
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said the continuing uncertainty around travel restrictions designed to halt a resurgence in coronavirus cases is causing millions of people to opt for staycations in their home countries instead.
An impact assessment on the UK economy by the organisation estimates the fall in international tourist numbers could result in the amount spent dropping by 78%, or £420m a week.
In a “worst-case” scenario mapped out by the WTTC, almost 3m jobs in the UK that rely on, or are supported by, the travel and tourism industry could be lost.
“The lack of international travel caused by the pandemic could wipe out more than £22bn from the UK economy alone, a loss of £60m a day, from which it could take years to recover,” said Gloria Guevara, the president and chief executive of the WTTC. “It could also threaten London’s position as one of the world’s premier hubs for business and leisure travel, which could see other destinations take over.”

Скоріш би вже порєшали питання в світі з цією епідемією, краще вже економічна криза, коли хтось якось кудись їздить (хоч 50% від 2019 року), ніж 100% сидять по домам і нікуди не їздять місяцями :!:
Повідомлень: 1917
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 58 раз.
Подякували: 419 раз.
 
