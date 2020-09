House prices in the U.K. surged to an all-time high in August, fueled by pent-up demand and record low mortgage rates, according to new figures from Nationwide.



Britain’s biggest building society said prices jumped by 2% in August, following a 1.8% rise in July, marking the highest monthly increase since February 2004.



Annual house price growth jumped to 3.7% last month from 1.5% in July.



The average price was £224,123 ($298,864) in August, up from just under £170,000 10 years ago, Nationwide said.