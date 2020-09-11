One in every five firms in the U.K. is a “zombie,” with profits barely covering debt interest payments, and in some cases not at all, the onservative think tank Onward warned in a new paper.

The research shows that the number of British companies that can be qualified as “zombies” has risen sharply since March, and they now account for 20% of the total number of companies in the UK.

The paper estimates that, without further action, this will have an knock-on effect across the economy, with business investment reduced by some £42 billion a year.

“Slower employment growth that could mean over 400,000 fewer jobs created in a recovery that takes over twice as long, and lower productivity leading to £41 billion of lost growth over 5 years—more than £500 per person,” Angus Groom, the report’s author wrote.