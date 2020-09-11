Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
“Zombie” companies are multiplying in the UK and that is bad news for the economy - think tank
One in every five firms in the U.K. is a “zombie,” with profits barely covering debt interest payments, and in some cases not at all, the onservative think tank Onward warned in a new paper. The research shows that the number of British companies that can be qualified as “zombies” has risen sharply since March, and they now account for 20% of the total number of companies in the UK. The paper estimates that, without further action, this will have an knock-on effect across the economy, with business investment reduced by some £42 billion a year. “Slower employment growth that could mean over 400,000 fewer jobs created in a recovery that takes over twice as long, and lower productivity leading to £41 billion of lost growth over 5 years—more than £500 per person,” Angus Groom, the report’s author wrote.
є така тенденція, цього року знову нема води в криниці на дачі на Поліссі, там де колись постійно був високий рівень грунтових вод. І ще одне зауваження, полив не дождевою водою веде до засолення грунтів. Так що це тре мати на увазі "поливальщикам".
Не знаю, наскільки довго триватиме, але з глобальним потеплінням вологи має бути більше.
З.І.
до 2070 ще далеко, і посушливість може змінитися вологими субтропіками.
Більшу частину Англії та Європи затопить до відмітки +70м...90м. Тобто Київ буде на березі моря.