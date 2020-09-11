RSS
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 12 вер, 2020 14:02

Ну, і погані новини знову ((((

“Zombie” companies are multiplying in the UK and that is bad news for the economy - think tank
One in every five firms in the U.K. is a “zombie,” with profits barely covering debt interest payments, and in some cases not at all, the onservative think tank Onward warned in a new paper.
The research shows that the number of British companies that can be qualified as “zombies” has risen sharply since March, and they now account for 20% of the total number of companies in the UK.
The paper estimates that, without further action, this will have an knock-on effect across the economy, with business investment reduced by some £42 billion a year.
“Slower employment growth that could mean over 400,000 fewer jobs created in a recovery that takes over twice as long, and lower productivity leading to £41 billion of lost growth over 5 years—more than £500 per person,” Angus Groom, the report’s author wrote.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-n ... latestnews
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 12 вер, 2020 15:17

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном бо...

Еколог Людмила Циганок: Україна швидко втрачає питну прісну воду, і це не може не лякати. Треба заборонити використовувати артезіанську воду для будь-яких потреб, окрім питного водоспоживання

Детальніше читайте на УНІАН: https://www.unian.ua/ecology/ekolog-lyu ... 41162.html
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 12 вер, 2020 19:06

  change_pm написав:
Еколог Людмила Циганок: Україна швидко втрачає питну прісну воду, і це не може не лякати. Треба заборонити використовувати артезіанську воду для будь-яких потреб, окрім питного водоспоживання

Детальніше читайте на УНІАН: https://www.unian.ua/ecology/ekolog-lyu ... 41162.html

є така тенденція,
цього року знову нема води в криниці на дачі на Поліссі, там де колись постійно був високий рівень грунтових вод.
І ще одне зауваження, полив не дождевою водою веде до засолення грунтів.
Так що це тре мати на увазі "поливальщикам".

Не знаю, наскільки довго триватиме, але з глобальним потеплінням вологи має бути
більше.

З.І.

до 2070 ще далеко, і посушливість може змінитися вологими субтропіками.

Більшу частину Англії та Європи затопить до відмітки +70м...90м. Тобто Київ буде на березі моря.
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 12 вер, 2020 19:15

Через коронакризу квартири на Манхеттені почали здавати безкоштовно
https://www.obozrevatel.com/ukr/economi ... htovno.htm
