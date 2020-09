The Prime Minister has pledged the UK will “invest massively in hydrogen”. The time for him to deliver on these words is now.

The global hydrogen economy is set to be worth $2.5trn and create 30 million jobs by 2050. It is little wonder why governments in Germany, France, Portugal, Japen, South Korea, Australia are investing billions into their domestic hydrogen economies. The world-wide hydrogen race is on. The UK was slow out of the blocks on batteries and wind. We can’t afford to be slow on hydrogen, too.

Global success is within our grasp. The UK has best-in-class academic skills, world-first hydrogen boilers and buses, and we are building the first ever hydrogen giga factory in Sheffield. We are also blessed with plenty of wind and water, the key ingredients to produce clean, green hydrogen.

The private sector is ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Government. Business wants to invest £1.5bn in ‘shovel-ready’ hydrogen projects, but ministers need to make some big and bold statements, underpinned by a UK-wide hydrogen strategy, to provide confidence and unlock rapid progress forward.