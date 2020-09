Millions of Americans who worked hard all their lives, thinking they were covered are now facing a “Retirement Armageddon.”



Northwestern Mutual found that one in five Americans have less than $5,000 saved up for retirement.



In addition, 20% of Americans have no retirement savings, while a third of Baby Boomers nearing retirement have $25,000, at most, set aside.

And 56% of adults aren’t sure of how much they’ll need for a comfortable retirement.



And, sadly, 46% of Americans plan to work past 65, while 18% of Baby Boomers and 18% of Generation X expect to be in their 70s before they retire.



The reality is that most are concerned that they won’t have enough to afford a comfortable retirement, they won’t have enough in Social Security, or won’t have the money to cover pricey healthcare costs.