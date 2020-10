Between 2010 and the second quarter of 2011, house prices and rents in the EU27 followed similar paths. Then, since the third quarter of 2011, they have followed very different paths: while rents increased steadily throughout the period up to the second quarter of 2020, house prices have fluctuated significantly.

After a sharp decline between the second quarter of 2011 and the first quarter of 2013, house prices remained more or less stable between 2013 and 2014. Then, there was a rapid rise in early 2015, since when house prices have increased at a much faster pace than rents.

Over the period 2010 until the second quarter of 2020, rents increased by 14.2% and house prices by 25.0%.