Looking ahead, all the signs point to this being an exceptional opportunity.



In the last 12 months, average property values rose by over 7.3% across Liverpool, and according to Savills’ 5-year forecast, North West properties will gain over 27% in value by the end of 2024.



Moreover, the city population is expected to grow by 50,000 extra residents in the coming years, so rental demand is only likely to intensify.