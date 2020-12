Serbia plans to provide foreign citizens working remotely for companies based abroad with an opportunity to receive a one-year residence and work permit as of January 1, labour minister Zoran Djordjevic said.



"Our idea is to be the first country in Europe that will introduce the possibility for those working for foreign companies who are not our citizens, to continue doing their job, living in Serbia," Djordjevic said in a press release on Wednesday.



Foreign citizens who can prove that they receive a gross monthly salary of more than 3,500 euro ($4,100) from an employer based abroad and want to live in Serbia will be able to obtain a one-year residence and work permit, Djordjevic said.



In this way, Serbia will be able to increase its value-added tax (VAT) revenue, Djordjevic added.