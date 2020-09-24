RSS
Ринок нерухомості.
Пон 07 гру, 2020 19:32

Інфа від агента

UK house prices have risen at their fastest rate in almost six years, according to Britain’s biggest building society.
The average price of a home rose 0.9% to £229,721 in November from October, taking the annual growth rate to 6.5% from 5.8% – the highest since January 2015, said Nationwide.
Mortgage approvals for house purchase were at their highest level since 2007 in October, at 97,500, according to the latest data from the Bank of England.

Although experts forecast a 5% drop in house prices next year with a vaccine likely to be rolled out in the first half of 2021, the economy and employment will recover quickly preventing a prolonged fall in prices


Цікаво, що є ріст цін - це позитив. Також чесно пишуть, що в 21 році ціни можуть впасти на 5%, але це ненадовго і з розвитком економіки ціни підуть вгору )))
