World leaders have accused Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, of “acting with impunity” by pocketing profits while “dodging and dismissing [his] debts to workers, societies, and the planet” in a recent scathing open letter.

That success has drawn condemnation by more than 400 politicians from around the world, including France, the UK, and the U.S.. In 2019, Amazon paid roughly 1.2% or $162 million on $11.59 billion in income.