Додано: Пон 28 гру, 2020 17:43

On Monday, Goldman’s chief economist Jan Hatzius lifted his first quarter U.S. GDP forecast to 5% from 3% in large part from the effects of new stimulus checks to U.S. households. Hatzius left his expectation for sequentially improved GDP from from the second quarter through the fourth quarter unchanged. For the full year, Goldman now sees GDP growth of 5.8% versus 5.3% previously.

By most recent economic measures, relief from the government is needed now more than ever as the pandemic rages on and wreaks havoc.

New homes sales tanked 11% in November, the Census Bureau reported last week. The Commerce Department also said consumer spending fell in November for the first time since April.

Although Goldman is upbeat on the power of the new stimulus bill, other economists on the Street are taking a more measured view.

Their argument is that the bill simply plugs a hole in the struggling U.S. economy rather than laying the groundwork to sustainably dig out of the hole caused by the coronavirus.

“This is not stimulus,” RSM US LLP Chief economist Joe Brusuelas told Yahoo Finance Live. “This is direct aid to the American people who are in need of it during this holiday season.”

Значить стімулам бути і можливо навіть великим!!!! УРЯ!!!І тутай пишуть...І тутай 600 баксів, і не на всякого омериканця поліпшить ГДП...В цей самий час...Продажі нового житла впали на 11%... Ну імхо, всі хто міг і хотів, собі вже нове житло купили, і 600!!!! баксів тутай справи не поліпшать...Чи я чогось не бачу?І така є думка, більш зважена.Короче висновок такий, аналітик Голдмана вдома "употребляєт", статті писати йому не треба давати!Звідси