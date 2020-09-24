RSS
Нед 27 гру, 2020 17:35

  change_pm написав:Прикольно вийшло, насправді твоє посилання я не тикав, але ютюб мене цього прикольного чувачка запропонував - сцуко нервосеті!!!!

Як я вже десь писав, ФРС в цунцванзі:
1. Якщо капіталізм, треба різати хвоста.
2. Якщо соціалізм, тоді друкування бабла, викуп обліг, роздача бабців "ніщебродам" = баксу піпі....

Баксу піпі... = хто візьме трежуріз? Хто забашляє на покриття омериканськго бюджету? Якщо ще й Китай зафігачить цифровий юань з золотим покриттям в 21 році = баксу піпі... в ДВА рази більше і швидше.

Тому я не вірю в ставки нуль до 23 чи 24 року. Імхо, але ринок в 21 році будуть чекати ше більші шоки, ніж в 20-му.

Які можливі шоки (послідовність просто, як в голову прийшла):
- шортсквіз по баксу і трежурям,
- падіння фонди,
- війна Штатів і Китаю.

Саме прикольне в цих сценаріях, що бакс і золото імхо повинні почати рости одночасно - рОкета!

Подивись, наразі бакс і золото падають одночасно, а зазвичай вони ходять в протилежних напрямках )))

То може наразі ця сладка парочка нам дає сигнал?

this one?
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
flyman
2
Нед 27 гру, 2020 17:56

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:Прикольно вийшло, насправді твоє посилання я не тикав, але ютюб мене цього прикольного чувачка запропонував - сцуко нервосеті!!!!

Як я вже десь писав, ФРС в цунцванзі:
1. Якщо капіталізм, треба різати хвоста.
2. Якщо соціалізм, тоді друкування бабла, викуп обліг, роздача бабців "ніщебродам" = баксу піпі....

Баксу піпі... = хто візьме трежуріз? Хто забашляє на покриття омериканськго бюджету? Якщо ще й Китай зафігачить цифровий юань з золотим покриттям в 21 році = баксу піпі... в ДВА рази більше і швидше.

Тому я не вірю в ставки нуль до 23 чи 24 року. Імхо, але ринок в 21 році будуть чекати ше більші шоки, ніж в 20-му.

Які можливі шоки (послідовність просто, як в голову прийшла):
- шортсквіз по баксу і трежурям,
- падіння фонди,
- війна Штатів і Китаю.

Саме прикольне в цих сценаріях, що бакс і золото імхо повинні почати рости одночасно - рОкета!

Подивись, наразі бакс і золото падають одночасно, а зазвичай вони ходять в протилежних напрямках )))

То може наразі ця сладка парочка нам дає сигнал?

this one?

Та ні ж! Це якийсь упоротий трампіст, який боїться "голубої" хвилі і комуняк ))))

бакс і золото = солодка парочка )))

зі. Хоча трампіст все по тємі розказав, шкода, що смузієди не понімають, про що йде мова ((((

ззі. ну так, а що робити, коли АЙк"ю - це константа, а кількість населення - рОкетою внебо )))
change_pm
 
Нед 27 гру, 2020 18:41

Що ще хотів сказати...

Насправді, я чекаю 20 чи 21 січня для того, щоб подивитись, шо таки оформлюється в Штатах.
Наразі СМІ тєму замовчують, а може бути дуже цікаво ....

Ну, наприклад, 2 інавгурації і два президента Омериги! ))) Смішно ж правда?

зі. Короче десь треба пиво знайти, закусок і готуватись до шоу...
change_pm
 
Пон 28 гру, 2020 15:10

  change_pm написав:Насправді, я чекаю 20 чи 21 січня для того, щоб подивитись, шо таки оформлюється в Штатах.
Наразі СМІ тєму замовчують, а може бути дуже цікаво ....

Ну, наприклад, 2 інавгурації і два президента Омериги! ))) Смішно ж правда?

зі. Короче десь треба пиво знайти, закусок і готуватись до шоу...

коли там RESET?
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
flyman
Пон 28 гру, 2020 17:34

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:Насправді, я чекаю 20 чи 21 січня для того, щоб подивитись, шо таки оформлюється в Штатах.
Наразі СМІ тєму замовчують, а може бути дуже цікаво ....

Ну, наприклад, 2 інавгурації і два президента Омериги! ))) Смішно ж правда?

зі. Короче десь треба пиво знайти, закусок і готуватись до шоу...

коли там RESET?

Щось показалось спочатку, що те ПЕСЕЛ... І думаю, до чього тут ПІСЕЛ...хм...

Короче, купив кіло полуниць, буду точити і новини з Омериги читати )))
change_pm
 
Пон 28 гру, 2020 17:43

Може хто знає...де таку дурь взяти???

Значить стімулам бути і можливо навіть великим!!!! УРЯ!!!

І тутай пишуть...
On Monday, Goldman’s chief economist Jan Hatzius lifted his first quarter U.S. GDP forecast to 5% from 3% in large part from the effects of new stimulus checks to U.S. households. Hatzius left his expectation for sequentially improved GDP from from the second quarter through the fourth quarter unchanged. For the full year, Goldman now sees GDP growth of 5.8% versus 5.3% previously.

Тобто 600 баксів поправлять справи в ГДП за 1кв 21 року в Омериці, нічого собі!!!

600 баксів!!! Поправлять ГДП!!! 600!!! Де взяти таку дурь, щоб таке писати???

20 млн безробітних ... багато малого і середньго омериканського бізнесу пішло...пішло корочше зовсім.

І тутай 600 баксів, і не на всякого омериканця поліпшить ГДП...
НЕ ВІРЮ ))))

В цей самий час...
By most recent economic measures, relief from the government is needed now more than ever as the pandemic rages on and wreaks havoc.
New homes sales tanked 11% in November, the Census Bureau reported last week. The Commerce Department also said consumer spending fell in November for the first time since April.


Продажі нового житла впали на 11%... Ну імхо, всі хто міг і хотів, собі вже нове житло купили, і 600!!!! баксів тутай справи не поліпшать...

Чи я чогось не бачу? :shock:

І така є думка, більш зважена.
Although Goldman is upbeat on the power of the new stimulus bill, other economists on the Street are taking a more measured view.
Their argument is that the bill simply plugs a hole in the struggling U.S. economy rather than laying the groundwork to sustainably dig out of the hole caused by the coronavirus.
This is not stimulus,” RSM US LLP Chief economist Joe Brusuelas told Yahoo Finance Live. “This is direct aid to the American people who are in need of it during this holiday season.”


Короче висновок такий, аналітик Голдмана вдома "употребляєт", статті писати йому не треба давати!

Звідси https://finance.yahoo.com/news/goldman- ... 23078.html
change_pm
 
Вів 29 гру, 2020 15:32

Діверсіфай продовжуємо...

Отримав вчора діви від NEM, сума більша на 60%, бо голд дорогий, і дорогим акціонерам дають теперь трішки більше грошиків...
change_pm
 
Вів 29 гру, 2020 15:42

ну що, приплили?

https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
flyman
Вів 29 гру, 2020 16:18

  flyman написав:

Так, я подивився зранку вже )))

Так я до такого висновку прийшов ще рік тому )))) Правда ціни з того часу зробили +5% в ЮК.

Я собі тутай вирішив, що всі бабки які будуть йти в накопичення, будуть йти в вигляді золота, срібла і платини...

Трішки буду спекулювати на фонді, але з такими темпами друку бабла, в фіаті точно не треба нічого тримати більше 10 куе...

зі. Хоча думаю відкрити депозит в лірі, повинна вже бути ставка в 17% )))
change_pm
 
Вів 29 гру, 2020 16:24

Тут це, бульбашка дується...

US home price growth accelerates at a pace not seen in more than 6 years

U.S. home price growth accelerated in October to its highest level in more than six years.
Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 8.4% annual gain in October, up from 7% in September.
The growth rate marks the highest level since March 2014.
The 20-City Composite posted a 7.9% annual gain, up from 6.6% the previous month — beating analysts’ estimates of 6.95%, according to Bloomberg.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/case-shi ... 05057.html

Інфляція активів видна, шо пипець... Каклєта підматрасна сохне невиданими темпами...
change_pm
 
