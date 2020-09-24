Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
Значить стімулам бути і можливо навіть великим!!!! УРЯ!!!
І тутай пишуть...
On Monday, Goldman’s chief economist Jan Hatzius lifted his first quarter U.S. GDP forecast to 5% from 3% in large part from the effects of new stimulus checks to U.S. households. Hatzius left his expectation for sequentially improved GDP from from the second quarter through the fourth quarter unchanged. For the full year, Goldman now sees GDP growth of 5.8% versus 5.3% previously.
Тобто 600 баксів поправлять справи в ГДП за 1кв 21 року в Омериці, нічого собі!!!
600 баксів!!! Поправлять ГДП!!! 600!!! Де взяти таку дурь, щоб таке писати???
20 млн безробітних ... багато малого і середньго омериканського бізнесу пішло...пішло корочше зовсім.
І тутай 600 баксів, і не на всякого омериканця поліпшить ГДП... НЕ ВІРЮ ))))
В цей самий час...
By most recent economic measures, relief from the government is needed now more than ever as the pandemic rages on and wreaks havoc. New homes sales tanked 11% in November, the Census Bureau reported last week. The Commerce Department also said consumer spending fell in November for the first time since April.
Продажі нового житла впали на 11%... Ну імхо, всі хто міг і хотів, собі вже нове житло купили, і 600!!!! баксів тутай справи не поліпшать...
Чи я чогось не бачу?
І така є думка, більш зважена.
Although Goldman is upbeat on the power of the new stimulus bill, other economists on the Street are taking a more measured view. Their argument is that the bill simply plugs a hole in the struggling U.S. economy rather than laying the groundwork to sustainably dig out of the hole caused by the coronavirus. “This is not stimulus,” RSM US LLP Chief economist Joe Brusuelas told Yahoo Finance Live. “This is direct aid to the American people who are in need of it during this holiday season.”
Короче висновок такий, аналітик Голдмана вдома "употребляєт", статті писати йому не треба давати!
US home price growth accelerates at a pace not seen in more than 6 years
U.S. home price growth accelerated in October to its highest level in more than six years. Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 8.4% annual gain in October, up from 7% in September. The growth rate marks the highest level since March 2014. The 20-City Composite posted a 7.9% annual gain, up from 6.6% the previous month — beating analysts’ estimates of 6.95%, according to Bloomberg.