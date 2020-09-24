RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 136137138139
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 09 січ, 2021 19:43

  change_pm написав:
Демократи отримали ключі від усіх дверей ((( баланс влади порушено...

Імхо, це все погано скінчиться (((

буде АНР (Аляськніська народна республіка) ?


Востаннє редагувалось flyman в Суб 09 січ, 2021 20:57, всього редагувалось 1 раз.
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 23000
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1196 раз.
Подякували: 1724 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 09 січ, 2021 20:07

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:
Демократи отримали ключі від усіх дверей ((( баланс влади порушено...

Імхо, це все погано скінчиться (((

буде АНР (Аляськніська народна республіка) ?

Х.з. що буде... Я не Ванга, майбутнього не знаю...
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 2810
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 73 раз.
Подякували: 605 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 10 січ, 2021 08:43

Біток 40 куе.... уе...уе...

Вся ця ситуація з криптою нагадує мені казино ))))
здається прибуток є, але з ним тебе з казино не випустять )))) особливо, якщо суми великі...

Ось останні новини з ЮК...
Bitcoin holders barred from depositing profits in UK banks

Bitcoin has surged to record highs this week but anyone who wants to take profits might struggle to cash in their gains.
Some banks will not accept transfers from bitcoin exchanges. HSBC, one of the biggest banks in the country, does not process cryptocurrency payments or allow customers to bank money from digital wallets.
While other leading banks will accept transfers from digital wallets to current accounts, many will not allow customers to use their credit cards to buy or sell bitcoin.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bitc ... -pgswbfrdz

Походу це перший дзвіночок... Все складніше вивести кріпту в фіат в нормальних країнах, а подекуди вже і неможливо...

Кудити податись кріпто фану тоді? В Приватбанк???

Не забувайте, банк державний, всі ходи пишуться вже туеву кучу років...
Ви податки сплатили з кріпти?

Повторюсь всі транзакціїї записані.
ДФС тільки требе запросити... І о чудо, такі великі статки, і не оподатковані ))))
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 2810
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 73 раз.
Подякували: 605 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 10 січ, 2021 08:53

Інвестуємо в Каліфорнію???



Шикардосний відос про ситуацію в Каліфонії...

Дивуюсь, чому вони моргідж не беруть? Ставки ж на дні? :shock:
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 2810
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 73 раз.
Подякували: 605 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 10 січ, 2021 10:29

  change_pm написав:

Шикардосний відос про ситуацію в Каліфонії...

Дивуюсь, чому вони моргідж не беруть? Ставки ж на дні? :shock:

так забезпечують відпочинком в "санаторіях" та наметових містечках
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 23000
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1196 раз.
Подякували: 1724 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 10 січ, 2021 11:14

Цікава думка )))

STOCK CONFISCATION: The UK is thinking of a wealth tax.
Various reports have been submitted to the govt.

The wealth of an individual would include stocks, bank deposits, property, precious metals and other investments. Where ones wealth is over say £1M then a portion of this wealth (over a period of 5 years) would be confiscated to pay for the downturn in the UK due to COVID-19.

While it is only a suggested means of paying for COVID-19 it would be a relatively easy tool to implement via additional questions on a tax return. The problems associated with a wealth tax could be various eg. Houses with a capital value of over £1M but the owner is not wealthy and only receives a small pension as income.

Confiscation of wealth in its most simplest form did occur in Cyprus where a portion of deposits exceeding €100,000 were taken by the govt. This generated billions of euros to support the failing banking system. Generally speaking any cash deposit into a bank diminishes your rights to that cash and increases the right of that bank to use your cash for what ever purposes they so wish provided it legally permissible.

There is an obvious expectation for a bank to return the monies of a depositor but under certain extreme conditions, where the survival of the banking system is in question a govt would have no choice but to introduce a bail in system where the population as a whole are legally forced to pay for a share of the country’s financial recovery.

Це комент з цього відео...
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 2810
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 73 раз.
Подякували: 605 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 10 січ, 2021 11:16

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:Шикардосний відос про ситуацію в Каліфонії...

Дивуюсь, чому вони моргідж не беруть? Ставки ж на дні? :shock:

так забезпечують відпочинком в "санаторіях" та наметових містечках

Я собі ось що думаю...
Може почати укр.нерухомість в Штатах рекламувати? У нас і недорого купити, і утримувати..

Нехай вони до нас їдуть... Цікава країна, а ми об них вийдемо в кеш, і на Таїті...)))
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 2810
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 73 раз.
Подякували: 605 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 10 січ, 2021 11:31

Каса Гранде...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJoBidopS1Q/

Відос з квартири 1+1, непогано....

За скільки можна здати?
За скільки готові зняти? 300 ойро в місяць ОК?
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 2810
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 73 раз.
Подякували: 605 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 10 січ, 2021 11:33

  change_pm написав:
  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:Шикардосний відос про ситуацію в Каліфонії...

Дивуюсь, чому вони моргідж не беруть? Ставки ж на дні? :shock:

так забезпечують відпочинком в "санаторіях" та наметових містечках

Я собі ось що думаю...
Може почати укр.нерухомість в Штатах рекламувати? У нас і недорого купити, і утримувати..

Нехай вони до нас їдуть... Цікава країна, а ми об них вийдемо в кеш, і на Таїті...)))

думаю, що можна приймати (давати ВНЖ при інвестиції в РН від 10куе, але не в містах де півмільйона і більше населення), і після тесту і письмової гарантії щодо дотримання традиційних цінностей (вище давав відео, де віруюча тьотка скаржилася, що їх можуть переслідувати в самих демократичних судах за сповідання християнських цінностей) надавати ПМЖ, і громадянство після здачі тесту на вишиватність (Кримнаш, Львівнаш) та базового знання мови та історії України.
https://fi202x.blogspot.com/
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 23000
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1196 раз.
Подякували: 1724 раз.
 
Профіль
2
  #<1 ... 136137138139
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: akurt, remark і 4 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Купуємо для себе, а не в ОРЕНДУ, закордонну нерухомість 1 ... 904, 905, 906
akurt » П'ят 06 кві, 2018 20:50
9051 1152638
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Нед 10 січ, 2021 12:18
Frant
Купуємо для здачі в ОРЕНДУ Львівську Нерухомість! 1 ... 622, 623, 624
Долярчик » Сер 17 січ, 2018 12:21
6239 743266
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Суб 09 січ, 2021 23:54
Долярчик
Нерухомість в контексті віддаленої роботи 1 ... 13, 14, 15
airmax78 » Чет 24 вер, 2020 08:00
149 9116
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Пон 30 лис, 2020 16:40
Рыба-сом

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
ОКСІ БАНК (962)
10.01.2021 12:12
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.