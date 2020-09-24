Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
Вся ця ситуація з криптою нагадує мені казино )))) здається прибуток є, але з ним тебе з казино не випустять )))) особливо, якщо суми великі...
Ось останні новини з ЮК...
Bitcoin holders barred from depositing profits in UK banks
Bitcoin has surged to record highs this week but anyone who wants to take profits might struggle to cash in their gains. Some banks will not accept transfers from bitcoin exchanges. HSBC, one of the biggest banks in the country, does not process cryptocurrency payments or allow customers to bank money from digital wallets. While other leading banks will accept transfers from digital wallets to current accounts, many will not allow customers to use their credit cards to buy or sell bitcoin.
STOCK CONFISCATION: The UK is thinking of a wealth tax. Various reports have been submitted to the govt.
The wealth of an individual would include stocks, bank deposits, property, precious metals and other investments. Where ones wealth is over say £1M then a portion of this wealth (over a period of 5 years) would be confiscated to pay for the downturn in the UK due to COVID-19.
While it is only a suggested means of paying for COVID-19 it would be a relatively easy tool to implement via additional questions on a tax return. The problems associated with a wealth tax could be various eg. Houses with a capital value of over £1M but the owner is not wealthy and only receives a small pension as income.
Confiscation of wealth in its most simplest form did occur in Cyprus where a portion of deposits exceeding €100,000 were taken by the govt. This generated billions of euros to support the failing banking system. Generally speaking any cash deposit into a bank diminishes your rights to that cash and increases the right of that bank to use your cash for what ever purposes they so wish provided it legally permissible.
There is an obvious expectation for a bank to return the monies of a depositor but under certain extreme conditions, where the survival of the banking system is in question a govt would have no choice but to introduce a bail in system where the population as a whole are legally forced to pay for a share of the country’s financial recovery.
change_pm написав:Шикардосний відос про ситуацію в Каліфонії...
Дивуюсь, чому вони моргідж не беруть? Ставки ж на дні?
так забезпечують відпочинком в "санаторіях" та наметових містечках
Я собі ось що думаю... Може почати укр.нерухомість в Штатах рекламувати? У нас і недорого купити, і утримувати..
Нехай вони до нас їдуть... Цікава країна, а ми об них вийдемо в кеш, і на Таїті...)))
думаю, що можна приймати (давати ВНЖ при інвестиції в РН від 10куе, але не в містах де півмільйона і більше населення), і після тесту і письмової гарантії щодо дотримання традиційних цінностей (вище давав відео, де віруюча тьотка скаржилася, що їх можуть переслідувати в самих демократичних судах за сповідання християнських цінностей) надавати ПМЖ, і громадянство після здачі тесту на вишиватність (Кримнаш, Львівнаш) та базового знання мови та історії України.