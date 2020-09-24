STOCK CONFISCATION: The UK is thinking of a wealth tax.

Various reports have been submitted to the govt.



The wealth of an individual would include stocks, bank deposits, property, precious metals and other investments. Where ones wealth is over say £1M then a portion of this wealth (over a period of 5 years) would be confiscated to pay for the downturn in the UK due to COVID-19.



While it is only a suggested means of paying for COVID-19 it would be a relatively easy tool to implement via additional questions on a tax return. The problems associated with a wealth tax could be various eg. Houses with a capital value of over £1M but the owner is not wealthy and only receives a small pension as income.



Confiscation of wealth in its most simplest form did occur in Cyprus where a portion of deposits exceeding €100,000 were taken by the govt. This generated billions of euros to support the failing banking system. Generally speaking any cash deposit into a bank diminishes your rights to that cash and increases the right of that bank to use your cash for what ever purposes they so wish provided it legally permissible.



There is an obvious expectation for a bank to return the monies of a depositor but under certain extreme conditions, where the survival of the banking system is in question a govt would have no choice but to introduce a bail in system where the population as a whole are legally forced to pay for a share of the country’s financial recovery.