Повідомлення Додано: Чет 15 кві, 2021 13:25

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:
  flyman написав:А в Філіпінах кіко тре в топ 1%?

О знайшов, та як в Індії, буду алігархом вна Філіпінах. Супер!
https://content.knightfrank.com/research/83/documents/en/the-wealth-report-2021-7865.pdf
14 ст.

А вна неньці?

У вна немає такої держави в списку )))) Вел, Раша рахується, як СНД, але вненька ж не СНД, то х.з...

Імхо, вна неньці десь 300-400 куе.. В тебе є?

зі. Флай, а нашо вна Філі, якшо в Кенії ти з 20 куе вже вхож в 1%? А якщо привезеш 60 куе, то імхо навіть дочка презедента чи міністра твоя )))

Раша 400куе і ти в топ 1% росіян.
Румінія 300куе і в ти топ 1% румун.

Україна що, між РФ і Румунією (не географічно, а по богатству піпла)?

Ну, десь так... бо неньки в списку немає...
Враховуючи всі вхідні і довідник стеля, я так неньку і розмістив )))
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 15 кві, 2021 14:17

Добрі новини...

Developer Fortis Group Holdings is close to finishing the final phase of its £90m residential scheme in Salford, with residents expected to start moving in later this month.

Adelphi Wharf is Fortis’ third newbuild housing scheme in Salford, following the completion of the 53-unit Bridgewater Gate in 2017 and the 22-unit Bridgewater Point in 2019, both on Ordsall Lane. An additional two schemes are under development at present – Fortis Quay, planned to have 898 apartments, and Bridgewater Wharf with 376 apartments.

https://www.placenorthwest.co.uk/news/c ... phi-wharf/

Нарешті закінчать це довге будівництов, здається роки 2 протермінування...
Капець, в ЮК так довго будують!!!
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 15 кві, 2021 15:59

От такі пироги)))

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/stagf ... latestnews

Stagflationary forces are building, Roubini warns
