Developer Fortis Group Holdings is close to finishing the final phase of its £90m residential scheme in Salford, with residents expected to start moving in later this month.



Adelphi Wharf is Fortis’ third newbuild housing scheme in Salford, following the completion of the 53-unit Bridgewater Gate in 2017 and the 22-unit Bridgewater Point in 2019, both on Ordsall Lane. An additional two schemes are under development at present – Fortis Quay, planned to have 898 apartments, and Bridgewater Wharf with 376 apartments.