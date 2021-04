- Google reported last week that the search “When is the housing market going to crash?” had spiked 2,450% in the past month.

- At the start of this month, 42% of homes were selling for more than their list price, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. This was 16 percentage points higher than the same period a year earlier.

- “I have to admit I’m worried when I hear that. It does make me concerned,” said Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic’s chief economist.