RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 172173174175
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 18 кві, 2021 12:16

Ха... Отакої!!!

Real estate investor who shorted subprime mortgages says this housing boom is in a bubble, too

A real estate investor who made a fortune shorting subprime mortgages more than a decade ago told CNBC on Friday he believes the current housing market is in a bubble.

“Absolutely. I think we’re in an omni-bubble. How long does it last? It depends. How long do you keep the faucet open and this money running?” billionaire Jeff Greene said on “Power Lunch.”

“There’s just so much money in corporate balance sheets ... and people’s balance sheets and their bank accounts that it’s just driven prices of everything higher, but at some point, this has to stop,” Greene said.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/16/billion ... e-too.html
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3413
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 84 раз.
Подякували: 706 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 18 кві, 2021 22:40

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

Ти якимось жопоголізмом займаєшся і відходиш від теми.

Даю наводку:
треба всього навсього 4 кавалірки в Києві біля ШРТ, що є 60Куе з одного боку, щоб бути почті алігархом на архіпелазі (топ 1%), а з іншого, приноситиме потрібний кешфлоу для безбідного життя на Філіпінах і філіпінках.

Бінго.
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 24178
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1233 раз.
Подякували: 1859 раз.
 
Профіль
2
  #<1 ... 172173174175
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 2 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Купуємо для себе, а не в ОРЕНДУ, закордонну нерухомість 1 ... 1034, 1035, 1036
akurt » П'ят 06 кві, 2018 20:50
10350 1368557
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Нед 18 кві, 2021 23:02
Мизантрóп
Купуємо для здачі в ОРЕНДУ Львівську Нерухомість! 1 ... 686, 687, 688
Долярчик » Сер 17 січ, 2018 12:21
6877 851461
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Нед 18 кві, 2021 21:43
Успіх
Нерухомість в контексті віддаленої роботи 1 ... 21, 22, 23
airmax78 » Чет 24 вер, 2020 08:00
228 24994
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 30 бер, 2021 07:18
BIGor

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
ПУМБ (32141)
19.04.2021 00:30
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.