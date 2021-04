Investors in the UK property market were given some more encouragement this week.



Online property portal Rightmove released their monthly house price index on Monday, which states that the average asking price for UK property jumped by 2.1% in April to a new all-time high of £327,797— an increase of £6,733 from March.



This massive increase in value shows a demand for UK property that shows no sign of slowing any time soon—particularly with the UK government releasing a mortgage guarantee scheme to help new buyers get their foot on the property ladder.



The report also points to an alarming lack of supply, stating that the stock of properties available to buy has fallen to the lowest proportion ever recorded, with buyers snapping up properties quicker than ever before.



At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is driving many families to search for more spacious properties away from conjested city centres, this points to one obvious solution— the UK needs to build more property on the outskirts of cities like Manchester and Liverpool.