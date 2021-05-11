RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 199200201202
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 17 тра, 2021 18:10

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:flyman
Флай, якщо тебе цікавить сума для виходу на песнію, то імхо краще рахувати дохідність капіталу, як 4-5%...

Тоді більш-менш захищений від форс-мажорів, все що більше 5% буде йти чи в фонд майбутнього інвестування, чи у сверх-споживання...

Як то кажуть, бруки перетворюються, бруки перетворюються...

Думаю, що пул кавалірок даватиме більше півштуцера, і це не 4..5% їх "балансової ціни"

Many men many minds :roll:

Я вибираю консервативну стратегію в 4-5% для вихода на песнію, хоча мій нерухомий портфель генерує 8-9% річних у валюті :!:
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3845
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 98 раз.
Подякували: 772 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 17 тра, 2021 18:22

І чьо тепер робити? Насипати їм уе?

More than one-fifth of parents unable to fully return to work due to childcare: Fed survey

A new survey from the Federal Reserve reported that more than one-fifth of all parents were unable to fully return to work as they stayed home to take care of their children.

The Fed survey, which was done in November last year, underscores the challenges that households face in returning to work despite the increasing anecdotes of employers unable to fill jobs.

Among the 11,000 people sampled in the survey, 9% of parents said they were not working due to disruptions in childcare or school closures. Another 13% of parents said they were working less for those same reasons.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/over-a-f ... 07104.html

зі. Жорік припиняй дуркувати (друкувати), бо взагалі припинять працювати...
А коли скінчаться грощі, прийдуть окупувати ФЕДота і можуть тобі зробити бо-бо :mrgreen:
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3845
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 98 раз.
Подякували: 772 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 17 тра, 2021 19:34

не до речі...

З 19 травня 2021 року Тайвань закриває кордони для іноземців. Причина – боротьба з епідемією COVID-19.

Слідкуйте за подіями на Тайвані, при негативі можливий негативний вплив на виробниців чіпів, які приведуть до...

зі. Короче, якщо відкладали купівлю айпаду, нового телефону, тіві і так далі, і на Тайвані будуть якісь негаразди, можливо нова електроника буде ЩЕ дорожчою :!: :cry:
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3845
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 98 раз.
Подякували: 772 раз.
 
Профіль
1
  #<1 ... 199200201202
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 9 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Купуємо для себе, а не в ОРЕНДУ, закордонну нерухомість 1 ... 1081, 1082, 1083
akurt » П'ят 06 кві, 2018 20:50
10829 1445486
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Пон 17 тра, 2021 19:06
change_pm
Нерухомість в передмісті Києва 1, 2, 3
Ромасик » Сер 12 тра, 2021 08:47
25 840
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 12 тра, 2021 20:46
Voistov
Купуємо для здачі в ОРЕНДУ Львівську Нерухомість! 1 ... 696, 697, 698
Долярчик » Сер 17 січ, 2018 12:21
6970 882978
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 11 тра, 2021 19:32
Львівський БатяР

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.