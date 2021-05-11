A new survey from the Federal Reserve reported that more than one-fifth of all parents were unable to fully return to work as they stayed home to take care of their children.



The Fed survey, which was done in November last year, underscores the challenges that households face in returning to work despite the increasing anecdotes of employers unable to fill jobs.



Among the 11,000 people sampled in the survey, 9% of parents said they were not working due to disruptions in childcare or school closures. Another 13% of parents said they were working less for those same reasons.