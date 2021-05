U.S. home construction fell a surprisingly sharp 9.5% in April and economists attributed that partially builders to who delayed projects because of a surge in lumber prices and other supply constraints.



The April decline left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That was down from a rate of 1.73 million units in March, which had been the best showing since the peak of the housing boom in 2006.



Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, rose 0.3% in April to an annual rate of 1.76 million units, a good sign that the April dip in construction will be temporary.