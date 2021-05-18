RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 201202203204
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 18 тра, 2021 16:41

  change_pm написав:
US home construction falls a surprise 9.5% in April

U.S. home construction fell a surprisingly sharp 9.5% in April and economists attributed that partially builders to who delayed projects because of a surge in lumber prices and other supply constraints.

The April decline left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That was down from a rate of 1.73 million units in March, which had been the best showing since the peak of the housing boom in 2006.

Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, rose 0.3% in April to an annual rate of 1.76 million units, a good sign that the April dip in construction will be temporary.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-home- ... 16949.html

Схоже по омериканському ринку новобудов ми прийшли пік )))) хахаха, якщо це так!

Цінник на деревину привів до того, що будувати мабудь вже не таке пріоритетне завдання і заняття...

зі. Жорік-дорік, ти до рецесії штати загоняєш, а точніше до стагфлеца...

та ні, просто там будували дома з імна і палок, тепер палки дорогі, тому або будуватимуть просто з імна, або нарешті освоять дідівські технології обпалювання глини, а може навіть залізобетон зможуть заливати.
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 24651
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1240 раз.
Подякували: 1898 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 18 тра, 2021 17:37

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:
US home construction falls a surprise 9.5% in April

U.S. home construction fell a surprisingly sharp 9.5% in April and economists attributed that partially builders to who delayed projects because of a surge in lumber prices and other supply constraints.

The April decline left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That was down from a rate of 1.73 million units in March, which had been the best showing since the peak of the housing boom in 2006.

Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, rose 0.3% in April to an annual rate of 1.76 million units, a good sign that the April dip in construction will be temporary.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-home- ... 16949.html

Схоже по омериканському ринку новобудов ми прийшли пік )))) хахаха, якщо це так!

Цінник на деревину привів до того, що будувати мабудь вже не таке пріоритетне завдання і заняття...

зі. Жорік-дорік, ти до рецесії штати загоняєш, а точніше до стагфлеца...

та ні, просто там будували дома з імна і палок, тепер палки дорогі, тому або будуватимуть просто з імна, або нарешті освоять дідівські технології обпалювання глини, а може навіть залізобетон зможуть заливати.

Вони ж тупіє, в таких і скілів немає :mrgreen:

Флай, у вас з будівельником є шанс 8)
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3880
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 98 раз.
Подякували: 781 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 18 тра, 2021 18:35

Гатуйте змазку ))))

Министр финансов Марченко впервые за полгода, смог попасть к Зеленскому. После его доклада фракции "СН" в парламенте дано срочное указание на принятие законов касающихся выполнения требований МВФ. Очень характерно, что Ермак не присутствовал на докладе Марченко.
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3880
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 98 раз.
Подякували: 781 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 18 тра, 2021 18:36

Новини біданоміки ))) хаха)))

Дефицит сельскохозяйственных рабочих в США составляет 28%.
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3880
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 98 раз.
Подякували: 781 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 18 тра, 2021 18:55

  change_pm написав:
Дефицит сельскохозяйственных рабочих в США составляет 28%.

то брак туалетного паперу,
то бензини,
тепер з голоду почнуть пухнути.

комунізм прийде, порядок наведе

пора карткову систему впроваджувати і доларо-купоно-карбованці за трудодні
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 24651
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1240 раз.
Подякували: 1898 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 18 тра, 2021 20:22

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:
Дефицит сельскохозяйственных рабочих в США составляет 28%.

то брак туалетного паперу,
то бензини,
тепер з голоду почнуть пухнути.

комунізм прийде, порядок наведе

пора карткову систему впроваджувати і доларо-купоно-карбованці за трудодні

Якщо ти слідкував за новинами, то світовий голод - 2021 вже оголосили місяці 4 тому... ООН здається...

Тепер рахуємо:
- Індія ковід - незасіяно 30% площ,
- Бразилія - посуха,
- Штати - нема робочих,
- як там інші країни (раша, укр) будуть з врожаєм поки не ясно.

Ясно одне, що базового продовольсва буде менше, ніж звично, ціна буде вище, у когось не вистарчить копійок на батон хліба, хтось замість 125 баксів буде витрачати 150 за тий самій набір...
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3880
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 98 раз.
Подякували: 781 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 19 тра, 2021 06:49

Перемога чи ні?

Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas are the latest states to join the wave of others opting out of pandemic-era unemployment programs next month that will slash benefits for 3.6 million workers.

"It's incredibly disappointing that even in states with high unemployment rates like Texas, Republican Governors are putting ideology over the needs of their workers," Andrew Stettner, an unemployment insurance expert and senior fellow at the Century Foundation, told Yahoo Money. "For the first time in the pandemic, unemployed workers will largely not be able to find a source for help as they struggle to find a job."

Workers in those 21 states stand to collectively lose $21.3 billion, averaging out to potentially thousands of dollars per worker, according to an analysis by the Century Foundation. That's money that also won’t flow into those states’ economies.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/21-state ... 26963.html
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3880
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 98 раз.
Подякували: 781 раз.
 
Профіль
1
  #<1 ... 201202203204
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 4 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Купуємо для здачі в ОРЕНДУ Львівську Нерухомість! 1 ... 696, 697, 698
Долярчик » Сер 17 січ, 2018 12:21
6974 884277
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 18 тра, 2021 21:47
Квесторе_поверніться
Купуємо для себе, а не в ОРЕНДУ, закордонну нерухомість 1 ... 1084, 1085, 1086
akurt » П'ят 06 кві, 2018 20:50
10851 1449323
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 18 тра, 2021 17:40
Мизантрóп
Нерухомість в передмісті Києва 1, 2, 3
Ромасик » Сер 12 тра, 2021 08:47
25 1166
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 12 тра, 2021 20:46
Voistov

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.