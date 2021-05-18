Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas are the latest states to join the wave of others opting out of pandemic-era unemployment programs next month that will slash benefits for 3.6 million workers.



"It's incredibly disappointing that even in states with high unemployment rates like Texas, Republican Governors are putting ideology over the needs of their workers," Andrew Stettner, an unemployment insurance expert and senior fellow at the Century Foundation, told Yahoo Money. "For the first time in the pandemic, unemployed workers will largely not be able to find a source for help as they struggle to find a job."



Workers in those 21 states stand to collectively lose $21.3 billion, averaging out to potentially thousands of dollars per worker, according to an analysis by the Century Foundation. That's money that also won’t flow into those states’ economies.