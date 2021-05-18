Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
US home construction falls a surprise 9.5% in April
U.S. home construction fell a surprisingly sharp 9.5% in April and economists attributed that partially builders to who delayed projects because of a surge in lumber prices and other supply constraints.
The April decline left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That was down from a rate of 1.73 million units in March, which had been the best showing since the peak of the housing boom in 2006.
Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, rose 0.3% in April to an annual rate of 1.76 million units, a good sign that the April dip in construction will be temporary.
Схоже по омериканському ринку новобудов ми прийшли пік )))) хахаха, якщо це так!
Цінник на деревину привів до того, що будувати мабудь вже не таке пріоритетне завдання і заняття...
зі. Жорік-дорік, ти до рецесії штати загоняєш, а точніше до стагфлеца...
та ні, просто там будували дома з імна і палок, тепер палки дорогі, тому або будуватимуть просто з імна, або нарешті освоять дідівські технології обпалювання глини, а може навіть залізобетон зможуть заливати.
Министр финансов Марченко впервые за полгода, смог попасть к Зеленскому. После его доклада фракции "СН" в парламенте дано срочное указание на принятие законов касающихся выполнения требований МВФ. Очень характерно, что Ермак не присутствовал на докладе Марченко.
Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas are the latest states to join the wave of others opting out of pandemic-era unemployment programs next month that will slash benefits for 3.6 million workers.
"It's incredibly disappointing that even in states with high unemployment rates like Texas, Republican Governors are putting ideology over the needs of their workers," Andrew Stettner, an unemployment insurance expert and senior fellow at the Century Foundation, told Yahoo Money. "For the first time in the pandemic, unemployed workers will largely not be able to find a source for help as they struggle to find a job."
Workers in those 21 states stand to collectively lose $21.3 billion, averaging out to potentially thousands of dollars per worker, according to an analysis by the Century Foundation. That's money that also won’t flow into those states’ economies.
Market inflation fears stoked as UK and EU prices jump
Fears among investors about runaway global inflation were revived on Wednesday as new data showed surging prices in Britain and Europe.
Stock markets in Europe opened sharply lower and US futures sunk after data showed price rises running dangerously close to 2%, the target used by most central banks to manage their economies. Investors fear inflation will soon overshoot that level and force central banks to raise interest rates.
Fresh data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics on Wednesday showed UK inflation more than doubled last month to 1.5%. The figure was slightly more than economists were expecting.
Data published mid-morning in Europe showed EU inflation running at 1.6%.
The rapid rise will fuel concerns that inflation could soon spiral out of control. Runaway inflation could force the central bank to raise interest rates sooner than planned, which would prematurely curtail economic recovery.