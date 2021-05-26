RSS
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 26 тра, 2021 14:40

Oops...

Robert Shiller: Home prices will fall and 'cause some pain'

The housing market is hot as home prices continue to rise, but Nobel Prize winning economist Robert Shiller predicts prices will eventually drop. "They'll come back down, not overnight, but enough to cause some pain," Shiller told Yahoo Finance Live.

The latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 13.2% annual gain in March, the fastest pace prices have risen in more than 15 years. Last week, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported the median existing-home price in April was $341,600, up 19.1% from April 2020.

"This is not a market that collapses overnight," Shiller said. "It's less short run volatile than the stock market. But you can see that we're seeing price increases now that haven't quite been realized since those years just before the financial crisis."

Shiller said there is no "clean explanation" why the housing market is so hot. He expects it to continue another year or two driven by low interest rates and the COVID-19 pandemic work-from-home revolution.

But Shiller cautions that people are also driven by narratives and market sentiment. It's a topic he wrote about in his book "Narrative Economics: How Stories Go Viral and Drive Major Economic Events."

"I think it is some kind of irrational exuberance," he said. "People are having fun, and they will as long as prices keep going up."

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/robert-s ... 50858.html
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 27 тра, 2021 13:45

Прикольне інтерв"ю...



зі. проблеми все накаплюються і не вирішуються... мда :evil:
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 27 тра, 2021 14:44

  change_pm написав:

зі. проблеми все накаплюються і не вирішуються... мда :evil:

зелена енергатика - забавка для багатих, чому бідні мають це оплачувати, або держава, в неї грошей нема на медицину/армію а тут, думаю достатньо рішення РНБО: приватизувати на час війни\ковіда або ще що в тому дусі. Може Грета перекредитує, викупить, проспонсорує.
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 27 тра, 2021 16:12

  flyman написав:зелена енергатика - забавка для багатих, чому бідні мають це оплачувати, або держава, в неї грошей нема на медицину/армію а тут, думаю достатньо рішення РНБО: приватизувати на час війни\ковіда або ще що в тому дусі. Може Грета перекредитує, викупить, проспонсорує.

З 35 мільйонів бідних по 100 баксів, і "тарганам" на нову яхту, вілу, і ... (... підставити своє)
