Robert Shiller: Home prices will fall and 'cause some pain'
The housing market is hot as home prices continue to rise, but Nobel Prize winning economist Robert Shiller predicts prices will eventually drop. "They'll come back down, not overnight, but enough to cause some pain," Shiller told Yahoo Finance Live.
The latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 13.2% annual gain in March, the fastest pace prices have risen in more than 15 years. Last week, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported the median existing-home price in April was $341,600, up 19.1% from April 2020.
"This is not a market that collapses overnight," Shiller said. "It's less short run volatile than the stock market. But you can see that we're seeing price increases now that haven't quite been realized since those years just before the financial crisis."
Shiller said there is no "clean explanation" why the housing market is so hot. He expects it to continue another year or two driven by low interest rates and the COVID-19 pandemic work-from-home revolution.
But Shiller cautions that people are also driven by narratives and market sentiment. It's a topic he wrote about in his book "Narrative Economics: How Stories Go Viral and Drive Major Economic Events."
"I think it is some kind of irrational exuberance," he said. "People are having fun, and they will as long as prices keep going up."
зі. проблеми все накаплюються і не вирішуються... мда
зелена енергатика - забавка для багатих, чому бідні мають це оплачувати, або держава, в неї грошей нема на медицину/армію а тут, думаю достатньо рішення РНБО: приватизувати на час війни\ковіда або ще що в тому дусі. Може Грета перекредитує, викупить, проспонсорує.
З 35 мільйонів бідних по 100 баксів, і "тарганам" на нову яхту, вілу, і ... (... підставити своє)
Biden to Propose $6 Trillion Budget to Make U.S. More Competitive The president’s plans to invest in infrastructure, education, health care and more would push federal spending to its highest sustained levels since World War II.
Documents obtained by The New York Times show that the budget request, the first of Mr. Biden’s presidency, calls for total spending to rise to $8.2 trillion by 2031, with deficits running above $1.3 trillion throughout the next decade. Mr. Biden plans to finance his agenda by raising taxes on corporations and high earners, and the documents show budget deficits shrinking in the 2030s. Administration officials have said the jobs and families plans would be fully offset by tax increases over the course of 15 years, which the budget request also anticipates. While his plan projects additional tax revenue down the line, the United States would run significant deficits as it borrows money to finance his plans. Under Mr. Biden’s proposal, the federal budget deficit would hit $1.8 trillion in 2022, even as the economy rebounds from the pandemic recession to grow at what the administration predicts would be its fastest annual pace since the early 1980s. The deficit would recede slightly in the following years before growing again to nearly $1.6 trillion by 2031. Total debt held by the public would more than exceed the annual value of economic output, rising to 117 percent of the size of the economy in 2031. By 2024, debt as a share of the economy would rise to its highest level in American history, eclipsing a World War II-era record. Mr. Biden’s aides predict that even if his full agenda were enacted, the economy would grow at just under 2 percent per year for most of the decade, after accounting for inflation. That rate is similar to the historically sluggish pace of growth that the nation has averaged over the past 20 years. Unemployment would fall to 4.1 percent by next year — from 6.1 percent today — and remain below 4 percent in the years thereafter. The forecasts continue to show his administration has little fear of rapid inflation breaking out across the economy, despite recent data showing a quick jump in prices as the economy reopens after a year of suppressed activity amid the pandemic. The budget projects that consumer prices will never rise faster than 2.3 percent per year and that the Federal Reserve will only gradually raise interest rates from their rock-bottom levels in the coming years.
Часть украинцев останется без пенсий: кому не дадут выплаты в следующем году
В Украине в 2022 году все 60-летние, у которых будет менее 29 лет стажа, не смогут выйти на пенсию. Им придется работать до 63 или 65 лет.
Об этом говорится в законе об «Обязательном общегосударственном пенсионном страховании». Требования по стажу увеличатся на 12 месяцев. Все, кто не выполнит условия, должны будут работать до 63 или 65 лет:
в 60 лет на пенсию будут выходить те, у кого есть 29 и более лет стажа; в 63 года будут выходить на пенсию те, у кого от 19 до 29 лет стажа; в 65 лет будут выходить на пенсию те, у кого от 15 до 19 лет стажа. Отметим, в Украине уже в 2045 году, если не поменять действующую систему, лишь около 70% людей в возрасте 60 лет смогут получать пенсии. Остальные (почти каждый третий) из-за нехватки стажа останутся без выплат до 63 или 65 лет.
Такой прогноз для Украины составил Всемирный банк, передает пресс-служба Минсоца. Так, старший экономист организации Алексей Случинский пояснил: если ничего не менять, будет не только падать размер пенсии (до 20% от зарплаты к 2045 году), но и сокращаться число тех, кто не заработал на пенсию (до 30% к 2045 году).
Прочитав, порахував, поняв, що вийду на песнію в 80 років... Дожити* би