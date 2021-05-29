Retail giant Costco may be offering the clearest signs yet that the current inflationary spike the U.S. is experiencing as the economy emerges from the grips of the pandemic will be anything but transitory as countless Federal Reserve members continue to trumpet.



"Chips shortages are impacting many items from an inflation standpoint, some items more than others. And with regard to containers and shipping, transportation costs have increased as well. This will continue — the feeling is that this will continue for the most part of this calendar year," warned Costco CFO Richard Galanti on the company's latest earnings call.



Continued Galanti, "We've had a lot of questions about inflation over the past few months. There have been and are a variety of inflationary pressures that we and others are seeing. Inflationary factors abound. These include higher labor costs, higher freight costs, higher transportation demand, along with the container shortage and port delays, increased demand in various product categories, various shortages of everything from chips to oils and chemical supplies by facilities hit by the Gulf freeze and storms and, in some cases, higher commodity prices."