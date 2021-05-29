Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
Costco disagrees with the Federal Reserve on the future of inflation
Retail giant Costco may be offering the clearest signs yet that the current inflationary spike the U.S. is experiencing as the economy emerges from the grips of the pandemic will be anything but transitory as countless Federal Reserve members continue to trumpet.
"Chips shortages are impacting many items from an inflation standpoint, some items more than others. And with regard to containers and shipping, transportation costs have increased as well. This will continue — the feeling is that this will continue for the most part of this calendar year," warned Costco CFO Richard Galanti on the company's latest earnings call.
Continued Galanti, "We've had a lot of questions about inflation over the past few months. There have been and are a variety of inflationary pressures that we and others are seeing. Inflationary factors abound. These include higher labor costs, higher freight costs, higher transportation demand, along with the container shortage and port delays, increased demand in various product categories, various shortages of everything from chips to oils and chemical supplies by facilities hit by the Gulf freeze and storms and, in some cases, higher commodity prices."
так що за проблеми в штатівського АТБ? дорого перевозки? не йдуть працювати на ніщебродну з.п.? Федя мало піплу наливає і нема попиту? народ запасся туалетним папіром і мівіною ще минулого року, а місця в комірках та гаражах нема щоб скирдувати запаси на час ВПЦ?
Утопая в ликвидности, банки начинают просить о дефляции.
Это признак того, что ФРС зашли слишком далеко.
« обратное РЕПО» звучит как приём из дзюдо или борьбы, который можно услышать в комментариях на Олимпийских играх. «Она выигрывает золото после того, как прижала своего оппонента потрясающим обратным РЕПО!»
Обратное РЕПО является неотъемлемой частью финансовой системы, и этот рынок сейчас находится в центре внимания.
За последние пару недель Федеральная Резервная Система США резко повысила использование механизма обратного РЕПО. Это значит, что банки и финансовые учреждения оставляют остатки наличности в ФРС до наступления следующего дня в обмен на казначейские облигации. На следующий день происходит обратное, когда ФРС выкупает (РЕПО) облигации и возвращает деньги банкам. Ежедневное использование механизма обратного РЕПО на этой неделе достигло 450 миллиардов долларов, что является максимальным показателем с 2017 года, необычно то, что всплеск не формировался в течение года или по дате окончания квартала, то как это происходило в предыдущие разы. Почему это важно?