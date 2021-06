Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном?

Додано: Вів 22 чер, 2021 11:05

Bayline, Algarve

€525,000 EURO



2 bedroom apartment with balcony & parking in Armação de Pêra, Portugal. Top floor apartment over 1000sqft boasts views of nature reserve & beach from both bedrooms and living room.

Vineyard, Bodrum

€76,964 EURO



2 bed corner apartment E15. Front row of the development on the top floor. Freehold with lake and landscape view. Close to the Pool and Clubhouse. 18 month payment plan.

Porto Vista, Florida

$179,900 USD



2 Bed / 2 Bath condo, garage, private gated community, 1469sq.ft. Tenanted and recently renewed until July 2022, $1450 pcm. No doc financing available, up to 30 years (max 75pc loan to value).

Grand Solaire Thailand

£159,500 GBP



Furnished 43rd floor 2 bed apartment with premium views looking across the ocean & bay. 5* facilities onsite. Freehold Ownership. 4 year payment plan. Just 25pc (£39,875) to buy now.

Infinity, Lisbon

€450,000 EURO



Stunning 8th floor 65m2, 1 Bedroom apartment with balcony offering panoramic views over the river Tagus. Five star amenities within a landmark development. Payment plan available.

Gateway, Manchester

£151,995 GBP



Complete & fully furnished 1 bed 3rd floor. 6pc net rental return for 2 years. Free furniture & legal fees. Gym on site. 5 mins walk from Man United & BBC Media City. Cash buyers only.

Tao Tulum, Mexico

$299,000 USD



Ready Now. Central Tulum. 2 bed / 2 bath Penthouse with private rooftop terrace and hot tub. 118m2. Upscale Masterplan community. Five year 50pc developer finance available.

Eli, Montreal

$315,000 CAD



Prime Montreal Studio & 1 Bed condos. Completing Spring 2022. 5pc down, 30pc spread over construction, low interest mortgage available on the 65pc balance.

Marina, Athens

€265,000 EURO



Secure a European Golden Visa with only €250,000. 2 bedroom apartment with balconey & storage. Walking distance to Marina and University. 72sqm. Fully managed investment.

Boston, USA

$789,000 USD



Top floor 2 bed / 2 bath with private deck. Steps to the train and a quick 15 minute ride to the financial district. Completed and financeable. Rents for 3300-3500 USD per month.

Поніслася!!!То чьо, куди будемо вкладати уешкі?