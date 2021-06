At least 10 people were also being treated for injuries, according to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, while dozens more were displaced.



A local hospital told NBC News it received three patients, including two in critical condition, from the site of the collapse.



Burkett said 50 hotel rooms next door to the residential building were also evacuated.



“It’s hard to imagine how this could happen,” Burkett said. “Buildings just don’t fall down.”