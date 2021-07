Hongkongers seeking a new lease of life in the UK under the long-term stay and citizenship scheme are increasingly looking to regional cities for home purchases, as prices across the country climbed at the fastest pace in about 14 years.

While the capital remains the preferred choice for traditional and wealthier buyers for its conveniences, the newest batch of investors from the Asian financial hub are finding better values elsewhere, according to property agents.

“We are doing three to five deals a week in regional cities from Bristol to Manchester,” said Mark Elliott, head of international residential at the property consultancy Savills based in Hong Kong. “We have seen a slight shift from off-plan properties to constructed or second-hand homes.”