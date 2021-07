June was certainly full of exciting news for the property market. The month started with house price growth reaching it’s highest rate since 2004. In a report from e.surv, the average price in England and Wales increased by 0.5% on the month, and 13.4% on the year. The report also found that North West house prices increased at a staggering annual rate of up to 20.9%, further solidifying the region’s status as a prime property hotspot.



The rental market is another that’s performing exceptionally well. The sector is currently worth an estimated £1.3trn, whilst rental incomes are up by an incredible 68% since the 2008/09 recession. Arguably the biggest news in the rental market was the revelation that renting a property is now cheaper than buying a home for first-time buyers. With affordability now one of the many positives to renting, the market is sure to continue its impressive performance for the foreseeable future.