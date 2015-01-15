RSS
  #<1 ... 228229230231
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 05 лип, 2021 17:15

  flyman написав:щодо роботи, де ти себе відчуваєш не ідійотом... не знаю, в ойті чим далі тим все складніше, і тим більше почуваєшся ідійотом ... в якийсь момент все стане настільки складно, що не буде стільки вумних щоб то все хоча би підтримувати...велкам ту Ідіократія.

Кстаті ДА! Вважаю це найбільшим ризиком цивілізації...
Одна до речі з причин, чому у нас до сих пір немає термоядрйоних реакторів чи якихось енергетичних революції... і чому повєстка денна - це зелена енергетика... попроще і легше обслусговувати...
  flyman написав:це саме стосується людей які розкажуть і покажуть, ага-ага, нє як забити молотком цвях то так, але не думаю, що от так зразу тобі хтось прийде та розкаже як на Солідіті херячити смарт контракти поверх шиттокенів по верху овноефіра :mrgreen:

Что? :mrgreen: Це ти до кого кажеш???!!!
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 05 лип, 2021 19:03

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

от ще про Канаду

з.і.
а жінка фіна філіпінка
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 05 лип, 2021 20:13

  flyman написав:от ще про Канаду

з.і.
а жінка фіна філіпінка

Відос овно, і авто відоса також...
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 05 лип, 2021 20:16

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

О, про Португалію!

update: 600 євро на 1го, або 900 на сім"ю з двох, ляпота.
Це ж здав кавалірки в Києві, і вуаля, ПМЖ в Португалії в кишені.
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 05 лип, 2021 20:18

  flyman написав:був у Китаї - не то, був у Землі Обітованій - другий раз не тягне.

мені може зайти там де будуть раді, а не там де параноя

Флай, як ти помітив, паранойа багато де наразі. Результати параної видно по % ковід смертності..

В Україні більше, в Заливі набагато менше...

Ти був в Гонконзі? Я б там пожив якийсь час, якби не було коронабесія, і не такий високий рент за кв.міліметри :mrgreen:
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 05 лип, 2021 20:50

  change_pm написав:
  flyman написав:був у Китаї - не то, був у Землі Обітованій - другий раз не тягне.

мені може зайти там де будуть раді, а не там де параноя

Флай, як ти помітив, паранойа багато де наразі. Результати параної видно по % ковід смертності..

В Україні більше, в Заливі набагато менше...

Ти був в Гонконзі? Я б там пожив якийсь час, якби не було коронабесія, і не такий високий рент за кв.міліметри :mrgreen:

Писав вище, був в Китаї (проїздом через ГК), не то.
Приїзжаєш вна Київ і перше питання: всі вимерли, де люди?
Про клімат мовчу.
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 лип, 2021 06:37

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

А що на Західний берег приготовано 7 кар єгипетських?

https://jessicalexicus.medium.com/were-screwed-ea9f39c7460f

Grocery stores on the west coast had to shut down last week.
Workers pulled meat and perishables off the shelves because refrigerators were malfunctioning under the extreme temperatures. They threw away what had already gone bad and covered the rest in plastic to keep it from thawing. That’s what happened in Washington during a heat dome that killed hundreds and split roads open. Massive pyro-storms unleashed hundreds of thousands of lightning strikes across Canada over a single night. Entire towns burned to the ground. Once again, meteorologists told everyone they’d “never seen anything like this.”
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 лип, 2021 08:16

  flyman написав:А що на Західний берег приготовано 7 кар єгипетських?

https://jessicalexicus.medium.com/were-screwed-ea9f39c7460f

Grocery stores on the west coast had to shut down last week.
Workers pulled meat and perishables off the shelves because refrigerators were malfunctioning under the extreme temperatures. They threw away what had already gone bad and covered the rest in plastic to keep it from thawing. That’s what happened in Washington during a heat dome that killed hundreds and split roads open. Massive pyro-storms unleashed hundreds of thousands of lightning strikes across Canada over a single night. Entire towns burned to the ground. Once again, meteorologists told everyone they’d “never seen anything like this.”

Тама ще й Йолустоун теплішає кожен день! В"йо...не буде весело! :cry:
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 06 лип, 2021 08:52

  change_pm написав:
  flyman написав:А що на Західний берег приготовано 7 кар єгипетських?

https://jessicalexicus.medium.com/were-screwed-ea9f39c7460f

Grocery stores on the west coast had to shut down last week.
Workers pulled meat and perishables off the shelves because refrigerators were malfunctioning under the extreme temperatures. They threw away what had already gone bad and covered the rest in plastic to keep it from thawing. That’s what happened in Washington during a heat dome that killed hundreds and split roads open. Massive pyro-storms unleashed hundreds of thousands of lightning strikes across Canada over a single night. Entire towns burned to the ground. Once again, meteorologists told everyone they’d “never seen anything like this.”

Тама ще й Йолустоун теплішає кожен день! В"йо...не буде весело! :cry:

Демократи ще покажуть кузькіну мать, та ідеї чучше.
Як тобі: їжте укріп та петрушку замість м"яса?
Ще далі думаєш тримати нерухомість в БЛМ?


Vote democrat (they’re the only chance we’ve got).
Donate to charities and nonprofits.
Help register people to vote.
Help get them to the polls.
Educate yourself on sustainable living and net zero societies.
Consume fewer single-use plastics.
Stop buying stuff from Amazon.
Join a “buy nothing” group.
Use/wear things until they literally fall apart.
Eat less meat and dairy.
Eat more beans and vegetables.
Drive less.
Fly less.
Have fewer children.
Use less water.
