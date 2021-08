In a July press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was asked to define this summer's biggest buzzword in markets: transitory.



"The concept of transitory is really this: It is that the increases will happen," Powell said. "We're not saying they will reverse. That's not what transitory means [...] what I mean by transitory is just something that doesn't leave a permanent mark on the inflation process. Again, we don't mean...producers are going to take those price increases back. That's not the idea. It's just that they won't go on indefinitely." (Emphasis added.)