Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
Чет 12 сер, 2021 15:33

  change_pm написав:
  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:Кста, ходять чутки, що черговий чорний лебядь буде масштабні кібератаки )))

Там хто вище писав про забутий пароль... Так ось, уявляємо сітуейшн:

- кібератака і лягли сервери, наприклад, Саксобанку. Через тиждень роботу відновили, але рахунки 90% клієнтів зникли :mrgreen: і відновленню не підлягають...
- кібератака і сервер держчогосьтам послуг, де записані всі наші квартири і інще майно - тютю, всі записи зникли. Є роздруківка з ЦНАПу без печатки і взагалі більше нічого...

Что будєм дєлать таді?

переходити на блокчейн

Може краще на ДеФі? А що, якщо глобальний лютий блекаут?

Будемо динамо-машини крутити? :mrgreen:

так ДеФі поверх блокчуйні.
Все одно є протоколи Р2Р (як торент) які можуть пролазити через любу щілину, а реєстри будуть глобально розпорошені.
Це як голограма (хоча аналогія не зовсім вдала), ти можеш знищити 90% носія і більше. але по тому що лишилось загальну картину можна відновити.
Чет 12 сер, 2021 15:37

  change_pm написав:
In a July press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was asked to define this summer's biggest buzzword in markets: transitory.

"The concept of transitory is really this: It is that the increases will happen," Powell said. "We're not saying they will reverse. That's not what transitory means [...] what I mean by transitory is just something that doesn't leave a permanent mark on the inflation process. Again, we don't mean...producers are going to take those price increases back. That's not the idea. It's just that they won't go on indefinitely." (Emphasis added.)

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/july-dat ... 25791.html

Я тільки вчитався в слова Жоріка, :shock: капець, що каже.

Перекладаю - ми відкусили у вас трішки дєнєх, але ви тримайтеся, бо ми більше поки не будемо :lol:

все правильно каже. це як боротьба з ентропією, щоб навести порядок тре потратити більше енергії, чим на підтримку статус кво.

Це як випустити хробаків з банки і нагатися потім запхати їх назад.
А можна просто збільшити периметр банки, і мати їх під контролем.

Писав тут кілька постів тому, що наразі є можливість кувати залізо не відходячи від каси так, щоб перекрити не тільки збитки а і наздогнати недоотриманий прибуток.

А ти переживаєш за інфляцію. Тобто фокусуєшся не на відкритих можливостях, а на втрачених шансах.
Чет 12 сер, 2021 16:44

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

  vitaliian написав:
Грузия вводит жесткие карантинные ограничения в связи с ростом заболеваемости Covid-19 - будет остановлен общественный транспорт и отменены все массовые мероприятия.

Дополнительные ограничения вводятся с субботы, 14 августа, и будут действовать три недели - до 4 сентября. В частности, полностью останавливается городской транспорт.

Также на три недели прекращается проведение фестивалей, развлекательных мероприятий, концертов и спортивных соревнований. Закрываются и детские развлекательные центры.

Бары и рестораны сократят свою работу на час и будут закрываться в 23:00.

Госучреждениям и частным предприятиям рекомендовано максимально переводить сотрудников на удаленную работу.
возможно и до нас докатится.

і як так?
а що в Туреччині?
П'ят 13 сер, 2021 12:49

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

Пан Атаман-Анаталийский пропал,взамен себя-оставил клоуна-заместителя,постящего черт знает что и какую то лабуду.Зашел почитать за 10 дней-цирк одного актера с какими подсчетами-размышлением и беснованием вкупе.
П'ят 13 сер, 2021 14:01

От така вона Омерига )))

A Bay Area house that burned to the studs just sold for more than $850,000 in less than a week

A four-bedroom home in Walnut Creek, California just sold for more than $850,000.
That's well below the median list price for the ZIP code, but the house was nearly destroyed by fire.
"Bring your contractor, architect, and designer: this is more than a fixer," the listing said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/realest ... entnewsntp
П'ят 13 сер, 2021 14:05

Мені ось цікаво, коли Китай візьме Тайвань? А вам?

China Warplane Fleet Enters Taiwan's Air Defense Zone After Two-Month Lull

The frequency of Beijing's flights near its democratic neighbor has declined since spring, when Taiwan's Defense Ministry logged record-breaking figures.

The highest monthly tally was in April, when 107 People's Liberation Army warplanes, including nuclear-capable heavy bombers, flew into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In July, the Chinese military flew only 17 sorties near Taiwan, none involving fast-moving fighter aircraft.

Taiwan's Republic of China Air Force issued radio warnings to approaching PLA warplanes beginning at 7:47 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to air traffic monitors.

Its Ministry of National Defense said it had detected four J-16 strike fighters and three slow-moving support aircraft throughout the day. Still, it marked only the third day of PLA incursions in August, thanks to typhoons and tropical storms.

The return of PLA fighter jets to Taiwan's ADIZ comes as Taipei finds itself in the middle of a diplomatic row between Beijing and Lithuania.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/ch ... entnewsntp

зі. цікавлюсь цим питанням, бо ще не всією електроникою запасся...
П'ят 13 сер, 2021 14:07

Повністю згоден з нею! Розвели коруптоз, к..зли!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it's 'absolutely wild' that senators can trade stocks after Rand Paul discloses controversial Gilead purchase

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said it's "absolutely wild" that members of Congress can trade stocks.
She blasted the practice after Sen. Rand Paul disclosed a purchase of Gilead stock 16 months late.
Paul's office told media outlets that the senator's wife has lost money on the pharma bet so far.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics ... entnewsntp

зі. Тіко не поняв, чого вона Пілосі не пропісочила? Та і її чоловік давно вже таким займаються, і все нормас!
П'ят 13 сер, 2021 14:10

Омерига вже не та... 2пий і ще 2піше!!!

Pentagon sending thousands of troops to Kabul to help evacuate U.S. Embassy

9 House Democrats are threatening to hold up the $3.5 trillion…
Rapid Taliban advances in Afghanistan have the US military launching strikes…

The U.S. is sending thousands of troops to help evacuate a number of civilians from the American Embassy in Kabul, the State Department confirmed on Thursday, a move that comes as the Taliban are marching across Afghanistan and capturing key cities at surprising speed.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/pe ... entnewsntp

зі. 2піли, спочатку вивозимо гражданських, а потім війска. Не навпаки!
