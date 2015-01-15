The frequency of Beijing's flights near its democratic neighbor has declined since spring, when Taiwan's Defense Ministry logged record-breaking figures.



The highest monthly tally was in April, when 107 People's Liberation Army warplanes, including nuclear-capable heavy bombers, flew into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In July, the Chinese military flew only 17 sorties near Taiwan, none involving fast-moving fighter aircraft.



Taiwan's Republic of China Air Force issued radio warnings to approaching PLA warplanes beginning at 7:47 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to air traffic monitors.



Its Ministry of National Defense said it had detected four J-16 strike fighters and three slow-moving support aircraft throughout the day. Still, it marked only the third day of PLA incursions in August, thanks to typhoons and tropical storms.



The return of PLA fighter jets to Taiwan's ADIZ comes as Taipei finds itself in the middle of a diplomatic row between Beijing and Lithuania.